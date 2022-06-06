Who is Love Island Davide Sanclimenti? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Davide Sanclimenti has joined Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Where is Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti from and what does he do for a living? Here's what we know...

Get your bikinis and swimming shorts out as Love Island is back and set to be better than ever.

One man who is hoping to find The One and bag that £50,000 prize is Davide Sanclimenti.

Calling himself the ‘Italian stallion’ of the villa, Davide is excited to use his charm on the women. But what age is Davide and where is he from? Here’s what we know…

Davide Sanclimenti has entered the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

How old is Davide Sanclimenti and where is he from?

Davide Sanclimenti is 27-years-old from Rome in Italy.

He now lives in Manchester and thinks the girls in the villa will fall at his feet.

“I think Love Island is going to be so much fun,” he said.

“I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy.

“I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me.

“They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.”

Davide Sanclimenti is a business owner who lives in Manchester. Picture: Instagram

What does Davide Sanclimenti do?

Davide is a Business owner and says his friends would describe him as ‘very deep’.

He said: “They would say that I’ve got a good heart, I’m a very deep person.

“For the people around me, I’m always there, ready to support and help them in a moment of need.”

Find Davide Sanclimenti on Instagram

You can find Davide on Instagram @davidesancli where he often posts selfies and pictures with his friends.

He started out with 3,000 followers before the show kicked off, but this has changed very quickly.