How old is Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu?

10 June 2022, 09:30

What is Ekin-Su's age? Find out everything about the Love Island bombshell...

Love Island is back and there’s already plenty of drama.

Ahead of the first proper recoupling, ITV bosses introduced two new bombshells to the mix in the form of Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Afia Tonkmor.

But as they both continue to make waves in the villa, viewers have been wondering how old Ekin-Su is. Find out everything…

Ekin-Su has joined the Love Island line up
Ekin-Su has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Ekin-Su Culculoglu?

Ekin-Su is 27-years-old, making her the same age as Davide Sanclimenti.

She hails from Essex and works as an actress and influencer who found fame working on the Turkish television show Kuzey Yildizi, which translates to North Star.

Ekin-Su played the role of Isil in the dramatic series and opened up about it on her first date with Liam Llewelly.

“I’ve played really weird characters,” she said, adding: “I’ve played a serial killer.”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is 27-years-old
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is 27-years-old. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, before joining the show, the 27-year-old said she’s looking for a spark with someone, explaining: “I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.”

She added: “I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains,” she said. “I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats... I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.”

