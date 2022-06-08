Who is Love Island's Afia Tonkmor? Age, job and Instagram revealed

8 June 2022, 09:02 | Updated: 8 June 2022, 15:37

Who is new Love Island bombshell Afia Tonkmor? Find out her career and hometown...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is back with a bang, and this time around the bosses are wasting no time mixing things up.

Firstly, they decided to let viewers at home decide which couples were matched, before throwing in two bombshells after just a few hours.

And Afia Tonkmor is one of those bombshells who is hoping to leave her mark on the Island.

But what is Afia’s age and what does she do? Here’s everything you need to know…

Afia Tonkmor is hoping to find The One on Love Island
Afia Tonkmor is hoping to find The One on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

How old is Afia Tonkmor and where is she from?

Afia is 25-years-old and hails from London.

When asked why she wanted to join Love Island, the star said: “It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well.”

She added: “I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything.’”

Afia Tonkmor is a Love Island bombshell
Afia Tonkmor is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

What is Afia Tonkmor’s job?

Afia is a Lounge Host at Private Members Club The Arts Club.

The club is described as a ‘serene space for a community of creative thinkers and entrepreneurs, in the heart of Mayfair.’

Their website states: “The Arts Club was founded in 1863, to provide a haven for those with a professional or amateur relationship with the Arts, Literature or Sciences, and it has continued to welcome a community of discerning thinkers and thought leaders ever since.”

Clearly popular with her colleagues, Afia recently won the ‘most positive’ award at a work ceremony and shared the moment on Instagram.

Find Afia Tonkmor on Instagram

You can find Afia on Instagram @afiatonkmor, where she started out with just over 2,500 followers.

We can expect that to change very quickly…

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Davide Sanclimenti entered the Love Island villa

How old is Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti?

Linda Carter is played by Kellie Bright in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Kellie Bright's life away from Linda Carter including famous husband
Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow dress from Gaala

Celebrities

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her nautical blue dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has joked Joe Swash is trying to get her pregnant

Stacey Solomon jokes Joe Swash is 'trying to get her pregnant' again

Celebrities

A man has asked for advice over his proposal

'I proposed to my girlfriend at my brother’s wedding and he’s furious'

Lifestyle

Jorgie Porter has revealed she is pregnant

Jorgie Porter announces pregnancy after heartbreaking miscarriage of quadruplets

Celebrities

Keanu and Alexandra have made another red carpet appearance

Keanu Reeves makes rare public appearance with his girlfriend

Celebrities

Olly Murs is engaged to Amelia Tank

Olly Murs announces engagement to Amelia Tank

Celebrities

Luca Bish dated Saffron Barker

Love Island's Luca Bish opens up about famous ex-girlfriends

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2022?

Peter Andre has revealed his kids will earn 'pocket money' from his new show

Peter Andre reveals kids Princess and Junior are paid to appear on new reality show

Celebrities

Frank in Coronation Street is played by Simon O'Brien

Inside the real life of Coronation Street's Simon O'Brien away from Frank Bardsley role
Here's how old the Love Island contestants are

Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Gemma is competing on the 2022 series of Love Island

Who is Love Island's Gemma Owen? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Dami is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Love Island's Dami Hope? Age, job, and Instagram revealed
Love Island usually airs for eight weeks

How long is Love Island 2022 on for?

Andrew Le Page has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Andrew Le Page? Age, job and Instagram revealed