Who is Love Island's Afia Tonkmor? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island is back with a bang, and this time around the bosses are wasting no time mixing things up.

Firstly, they decided to let viewers at home decide which couples were matched, before throwing in two bombshells after just a few hours.

And Afia Tonkmor is one of those bombshells who is hoping to leave her mark on the Island.

But what is Afia’s age and what does she do? Here’s everything you need to know…

How old is Afia Tonkmor and where is she from?

Afia is 25-years-old and hails from London.

When asked why she wanted to join Love Island, the star said: “It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well.”

She added: “I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything.’”

What is Afia Tonkmor’s job?

Afia is a Lounge Host at Private Members Club The Arts Club.

The club is described as a ‘serene space for a community of creative thinkers and entrepreneurs, in the heart of Mayfair.’

Their website states: “The Arts Club was founded in 1863, to provide a haven for those with a professional or amateur relationship with the Arts, Literature or Sciences, and it has continued to welcome a community of discerning thinkers and thought leaders ever since.”

Clearly popular with her colleagues, Afia recently won the ‘most positive’ award at a work ceremony and shared the moment on Instagram.

You can find Afia on Instagram @afiatonkmor, where she started out with just over 2,500 followers.

We can expect that to change very quickly…