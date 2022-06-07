Love Island's Luca Bish opens up about famous ex-girlfriends

When was Love Island star Luca Bish dating Saffron Barker? Here's what we know about the relationship...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on the new series of Love Island.

And one man who is hoping to find The One is 23-year-old Luca Bish.

The fishmonger from Brighton previously said he wants to find a genuine connection with someone in the villa.

But it turns out this isn’t Luca’s first time in the spotlight, as he previously dated YouTube star Saffron Barker.

Luca Bish has had some famous ex girlfriends. Picture: Instagram

Luca revealed that he and Saffron - who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 - dated for a few months last year after meeting through friends.

He told Metro.co.uk: “We used to go to the same school in Brighton.

“I think she had just come out of a relationship. And then yeah, that was it. We just kind of hit the ground running a bit. We still remain really good mates.”

Luca added that the pair split up because she has a “very busy lifestyle” and he has to work nights, but they last spoke a month or two ago.

Luca Bish dated Saffron Barker before Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Islander Luca also dated influencer Sophie Lloyd, who has more than 600k followers on Instagram.

Opening up about his taste of fame, Luca said he’s used to getting attention from fans.

He said: “‘We were in Pizza Express, me and Saffron, and we had kids running up to the window taking pictures of me stuffing my face with doughbulls.”

With another connection to fame, Luca is also family friends with the former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer.

As he headed into the Love Island villa, Patsy wrote on Instagram: “You will smash it so beautiful, kind & funny.”