When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2022?

Is Casa Amor week happening on Love Island this year? And when will it start? Here's what you need to know...

Love Island fans rejoice, because the show everyone is talking about is back on our screens.

This year there are a few twists, including a brand new villa and plenty of power handed over to the viewers.

But as we get to know the contestants a little bit better, some fans have been wondering whether Casa Amor week will return. Here’s what we know so far…

What is Casa Amor?

In Spanish, Casa Amor means Love House, but it should probably be called drama house instead.

It usually sees the contestants split into boys and girls, with one group sent to a new villa.

They are then mixed with a new batch of singles looking to stir up trouble between the existing couples.

The same also occurs in the original villa for the other islanders.

When does Casa Amor start 2022?

It has not yet been confirmed whether Casa Amor will return this year, but it usually happens around four weeks into the show.

Series five introduced Casa Amor on day 28, while series seven saw it introduced on day 29.

This means Casa Amor will likely return on 3 July.

A source previously told The Sun: “It’s the twist that makes the show and gives them some of their best scenes and ratings.

“The episodes where half of the cast go to Casa Amor always rate really highly so producers were keen to keep it in.”

How long is Casa Amor on for?

Casa Amor usually lasts over the course of three to four days, where the contestants get to know the new singles.

They then have to make a choice whether to stick with their partner or couple up with someone new when they return to the villa.

Casa Amor was previously responsible for some of the biggest moments, including the temporary break up of last year’s winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon.