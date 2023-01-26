Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far

Love Island 2023 has delivered some incredible bombshells so far. Picture: ITV2

ITV2 bosses are keeping antics extra exciting in the Love Island villa this year as they continue to introduce new bombshells - here's all the newbies to enter in 2023 so far.

Love Island 2023 is delivering on the bombshell front as ITV2 producers are not only continuously bringing in fresh new contestants, they're also recruiting from previous shows, including those in Australia.

As we sadly wave goodbye to some of our original cast, we are happily saying hello to hot newbies set to break up existing happy couples.

So who has been a bombshell so far in 2023? And who has been causing the most drama for the originals including Olivia Hawkins, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall?

Here's everything you need to know about the new and latest bombshells.

Spencer Wilks is the latest male bombshell to cause chaos in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Spencer Wilks

Age: 24

From: Bournemouth

Job: Business owner

Instagram: @spennywilks

Spencer Wilks is the latest to strut into the villa ready to steal someone's girl as he describes himself as 'husband material'.

He said his friends would say he was: "Loud, outgoing, chatty, people I don’t know I’ll chat to. Energetic and enthusiastic."

Also, fun fact, he's a full Justin Bieber fan.

Ellie Spence is keen to find her husband in this year's Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Ellie Spence

Age: 25

From: Norwich

Job: Business Development Executive

Instagram: @elliespennie

This is Ellie's second chance at the Love Island villa as she was the girl bombshell that was available for the public vote at the beginning of the series. However, the public voted in favour of Tom Clare instead.

Ellie has admitted she's suffered a dating drought recently and that's the reason she's gone on Love Island.

Aaron Walters is all the way from the Love Island Australia villa. Picture: ITV2

Aaron Waters

Age: 26

From: Perth, Australia

Job: Model and content creator

Instagram: @aaronmwaters

Aaron was quite the bombshell this series after already competing on Australia Love Island season three, where he came second with his partner at the time, Jess Velkovsk.

So far he has shown interest in Lana and Olivia but has yet to cause too much drama.

Australia's Jessie Wynter has set her sights on English farmer Will Young. Picture: ITV2

Jessie Wynter

Age: 26

From: Tasmania, Australia

Job: PT and content creator

Instagram: @jessiereneewynter

Another Aussie bombshell, Jessie caused quite the drama when she appeared on series two.

Jessie caused waves in the Australian villa but managed to make it all the way to the final with Todd Elton.

The star didn’t exactly have an easy time and made her way through a fair few matches before she found Todd.

So far in the South African villa, she's gone for farmer Will and appears to be smitten.

David Salako is the only bombshell to be dumped from the villa so far. Picture: ITV2

David Salako

Age: 24

From: Essex

Job: Money adviser

Instagram: @DavidSxalako

The second male bombshell to enter the villa in 2023 was David who set his sights on Tanya Manhenga despite her being coupled up with Shaq Muhammad.

Unfortunately, David put all his eggs in her basket and was the first to be dumped from the villa.

Love Island's Zara has lived up to her bombshell status. Picture: ITV2

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown

Age: 25

From: London

Job: Model and property developer

Instagram: @itszaradeniz

Zara has been the very definition of a Love Island bombshell after her fierce entrance in the villa has caused nothing but drama.

She stepped on Olivia's, a friend from outside the show, toes and the pair have failed to see eye to eye since.

Currently in a couple with another bombshell, Tom, we're expecting plenty more drama from Zara as the series continues.

Tom Clare entered the Love Island after just 24 hours. Picture: ITV2

Tom Clare

Age: 23

From: Skelmersdale, Lancashire

Job: Rugby player

Instagram: @tomclare__

Tom became the first islander to ever be voted into the villa as he was confirmed the first bombshell of the season.

His dashing good looks have proved popular with the ladies in the villa as he has found himself exploring a romance with Zara, Olivia and Anna-May.

A family man, Tom said his elevator pitch would be: "I’m loyal, trustworthy, family-orientated. I don’t like to just sit in, I like to do fun dates. I’m very protective."