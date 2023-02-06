Carl Fogarty's daughter set to ‘turn heads in Love Island villa’

Claudia Fogarty is set to join Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Carl Fogarty's daughter Claudia has joined the Love Island line up - find out everything about her...

There is so much Love Island drama at the moment, we can barely keep up.

But the villa is set to be shaken up once again when Carl Fogarty’s daughter Claudia enters the villa.

According to reports, Claudia – who’s famous dad won I’m A Celebrity back in 2014 – will be turning heads very soon.

An insider told The Sun: “Claudia is ready to strut into the villa imminently.

Carl Fogarty and his daughters Claudia and Danielle. Picture: Instagram

“She’s classy, beautiful and well educated and is set to have all the boys fighting over her.

“Her life might be glamorous but family means everything to her and she’d love to meet the man of her dreams and settle down. But she’s promised not to be too raunchy, to save Dad’s blushes.”

But who is Claudia and how old is she? Here’s what we know…

How old is Claudia Fogarty?

Claudia Fogarty is 24-years-old and has had her fair share of media attention.

Claudia Fogarty is set to enter the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

Her dad is superbike champion Carl, 57, who was crowned King of the Jungle in 2014.

At the time, he beat X Factor's Jake Quickenden and TV presenter Melanie Sykes to first place.

Her sister Danielle went on to date Jake for seven months and he even asked her to marry him.

What is Claudia Fogarty’s job?

Claudia runs clothing boutique Storm Fashion with sister Danielle and often shares her pieces on Instagram.

She lives in a beautiful home which she has also posted on her Instagram over the last few years.

This includes an open-plan kitchen and exposed brick walls, as well as a modern lounge with a huge bay window.

What is Claudia Fogarty’s Instagram?

You can find Claudia on Instagram @claudiafogarty where she currently has other 20,000 followers, but this is set to sky rocket if she enters the villa.

