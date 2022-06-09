Dream job pays you £300 to watch Love Island

Love Island fans, you NEED to apply for this job. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

If you're obsessed with Love Island, like to relax and could do with an extra £300 in your pocket, we've found you the perfect job.

Love Island 2022 is in full swing with millions of people across the United Kingdom tuning in every night to watch the latest happenings in the villa.

And while we love watching the hit reality TV show, you know what's better than Love Island? Getting paid to watch Love Island.

That's right, there is currently a company looking to hire someone to watch Love Island, and get paid £300 to do so.

This company will pay you to watch the latest series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Secret Linen Store, a luxury nightwear and bed linen retailer, are looking to hire a 'Relaxation Researcher' to test out five popular evening relaxation methods.

This is in a bid to "discover what sets you up for a restful night's sleep the best".

The five methods you'll have to test are watching the latest episode of Love Island (obviously), completing a skincare routine alongside taking a calming bath or shower, listening to three different podcasts, getting cosy with a book and a cup of tea and completing a meditation or yoga class.

They're looking for a 'Relaxation Researcher' to help them test out popular evening relaxation methods. Picture: Getty

For your time and feedback, you'll receive £300 as well as a bonus of some free Secret Linen Store pyjamas and a bedding.

According to the brand, the ideal candidate will be "someone who loves to laze, is an expert in all things relaxation and is willing to be paid to wind down".

Sound like you? We thought so! Applications for the role are now open and will close on July 3.