What does Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti do?

What is Davide Sanclimenti's job and where does he live? Here's what we know about the Love Island star...

Over the past few weeks Davide Sanclimenti has cemented himself as one of the most popular Love Island contestants.

Thanks to his hilarious one liners and on/off relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, the ‘Italian Stallion’ could just make it all the way to the final.

But while we know he spends a lot of time working out and sunbathing on Love Island, many fans are wondering what he gets up to in the outside world.

So, what is Davide’s job? Here’s what we know…

Love Island's Davide is a business owner. Picture: Instagram

27-year-old Davide is a business owner who lives in Manchester.

He started own company called S Deluxe Shisha after quitting his job as a financial worker for two years.

While he is originally from Rome, Davide moved to Manchester a few years ago, after getting his Master’s degree in Finance and Banking.

His LinkedIn profile states he has previously had roles in sales and finance, as he writes: “I am the Director of my own business since May 2021, developed to the point of self-sufficiency.

“I am constantly striving for improvement, looking for opportunities to challenge and innovate. Both collaboratively and independently, I seek new angles to improve the efficiency of operations.

Love Island's Davide is currently coupled up with Ekin-Su. Picture: ITV

“I was able to put this into practice at the Philips Trust Corporation, where I designed a new client valuation model to improve the speed of financial services.”

It also says Davide is fluent in both Italian and English and ‘currently open to opportunities in the UK’.

Before entering the villa, Davide said he would be the ‘Italian stallion’, adding: “With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy. I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me.

“They love to be around me and I love to be around them.”

He also said he’s ‘getting serious’ about his life and wants to “find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.”