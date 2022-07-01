What does Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti do?

1 July 2022, 09:09

What is Davide Sanclimenti's job and where does he live? Here's what we know about the Love Island star...

Over the past few weeks Davide Sanclimenti has cemented himself as one of the most popular Love Island contestants.

Thanks to his hilarious one liners and on/off relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, the ‘Italian Stallion’ could just make it all the way to the final.

But while we know he spends a lot of time working out and sunbathing on Love Island, many fans are wondering what he gets up to in the outside world.

So, what is Davide’s job? Here’s what we know…

Love Island's Davide is a business owner
Love Island's Davide is a business owner. Picture: Instagram

What does Love Island's Davide do?

27-year-old Davide is a business owner who lives in Manchester.

He started own company called S Deluxe Shisha after quitting his job as a financial worker for two years.

While he is originally from Rome, Davide moved to Manchester a few years ago, after getting his Master’s degree in Finance and Banking.

His LinkedIn profile states he has previously had roles in sales and finance, as he writes: “I am the Director of my own business since May 2021, developed to the point of self-sufficiency.

“I am constantly striving for improvement, looking for opportunities to challenge and innovate. Both collaboratively and independently, I seek new angles to improve the efficiency of operations.

Love Island's Davide is currently coupled up with Ekin-Su
Love Island's Davide is currently coupled up with Ekin-Su. Picture: ITV

“I was able to put this into practice at the Philips Trust Corporation, where I designed a new client valuation model to improve the speed of financial services.”

It also says Davide is fluent in both Italian and English and ‘currently open to opportunities in the UK’.

Before entering the villa, Davide said he would be the ‘Italian stallion’, adding: “With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy. I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me.

“They love to be around me and I love to be around them.”

He also said he’s ‘getting serious’ about his life and wants to “find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Naked Attraction is looking for applicants

Naked Attraction is looking for brave singletons to apply for new series
Love Island fans think they know who left

Love Island fans ‘figure out’ who goes in shock twist tonight
There's two extra-long episodes being released on Friday to finish off Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 episode lengths revealed

Netflix

The Duffer Brothers confirmed that there will be multiple deaths in finale of Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things creators confirm there will be multiple deaths in season four finale

Netflix

One of the islanders has reportedly been dumped

Love Island stars 'shocked' as 'popular contestant is dumped from the villa'

Trending on Heart

Kirsty has been praised for her clever birthday present hack

Mum shares five gift birthday rule that stops you overspending

Lifestyle

Jimmy Barba joined Denise Van Outen on the red carpet

Who is Denise Van Outen's new boyfriend Jimmy Barba?

Celebrities

There are simple steps you can take to keep flies out of your kitchen (stock images)

House plant that costs 67p will keep flies out your house

Lifestyle

Love Island contestants know Gemma's dad is Michael Owen

Love Island contestants already knew Gemma’s dad is Michael Owen
Brooke Kinsella has welcomed a 'miracle' baby

EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella welcomes 'miracle' baby on anniversary of brother's death
Your need-to-know on Jacques O'Neil

Who is Love Island's Jacques O'Neil? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Denise Van Outen posed on the red carpet with her new beau

Denise Van Outen goes public with new boyfriend Jimmy

Celebrities

A woman has said she will be charging her guests to attend her wedding

Bride charging guests £100 each to attend £40,000 wedding

Lifestyle

Amanda Holden has banned her daughter from going on Love Island

Amanda Holden has banned teenage daughter Lexi from going on Love Island
Danica joined the Love Island line up

How old Is Love Island's Danica Taylor?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Joanne Mitchell starred in Coronation Street

Who did Joanne Mitchell play in Emmerdale and where is she now?
Stacey Solomon has reunited with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon reunites with Joe Swash as she catches up on ‘wild' stag do antics

Celebrities

Celebrity Juice will come to an end later this year after 26 series

Keith Lemon issues statement as Celebrity Juice is axed after 14 years
Tony Caunter was played by Roy Evans in EastEnders

What happened to EastEnders’ Roy Evans and where is Tony Caunter now?