Who is Love Island's Liam Llewellyn? Age, job and Instagram revealed

6 June 2022, 13:42

How old is Liam from Love Island and what does he do? Here's what we know...

Summer has officially begun as Love Island 2022 is here.

And one man who is trying his luck at finding The One and that £50,000 cheque is Liam Llewellyn.

“I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone,” he said before entering the villa, adding: “You’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.”

But who is Liam and where is he from? Here’s what we know…

Liam Llewellyn has joined the Love Island line up
Liam Llewellyn has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Liam Llewellyn and where is he from?

Liam Llewellyn is 22 years-old and hails from Newport in South Wales.

Asked how his family would describe him, he joked: “If you ask my mum, probably a little s***.

“No, I’m a good kid, she knows that. They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it.”

Liam Llewellyn is a Masters Student from Wales
Liam Llewellyn is a Masters Student from Wales. Picture: Instagram

What does Liam Llewellyn do?

Liam is a Masters Student of strength and conditioning. By the looks of his Instagram, he recently just graduated from Cardiff University.

As for his love life, Liam said the way he usually charms women is by simply complimenting.

He said: “The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like, “You’re mint.” I’m like, “Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.” Or I’ll say something like, “You’ve got nice feet” or something.”

Find Liam Llewellyn on Instagram

You can find Liam on Instagram @Liamllew_ where he often shares photos with his friends.

While Liam started out with 5,000 followers, this is definitely going to increase over the next few weeks.

