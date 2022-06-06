Inside Gemma Owen's family life with famous dad Michael Owen

6 June 2022, 11:30

Who is Gemma Owen's mum and what has Michael Owen said about Love Island? Here's what we know...

Love Island is finally back on our screens with an incredible new line up.

And one woman who is hoping to find The One is Gemma Owen, who has described herself as ‘fun, flirty and fiery’.

But as we get to know her in the villa a little bit more, some viewers might not realise she is actually the daughter of footballing legend Michael Owen.

So, who are Gemma’s parents? Here’s what we know…

Who are Gemma Owen’s mum and dad?

While Gemma has carved her career for herself with her swimwear business, she has come from a famous family.

The 19-year-old star is daughter to England football pro Michael Owen and his wife Louise Bonsall.

The pair met in primary school in 1984 and became childhood sweethearts before getting married in 2005.

Who are Gemma’s brothers and sisters?

Michael and Louise have four children, Gemma, James, Emily and Jessica.

Gemma is the eldest and was born on May 1, 2003, while James was born in February 2006, Emily in October 2007 and Jessica in February 2010.

What has Michael Owen said about Love Island?

Michael Owen is yet to speak out about his eldest daughter going into the villa, but Gemma previously said she didn’t think he’d be very pleased.

In a chat before she was confirmed for the line up, Gemma told MailOnline: “I watch Love Island every summer but right now it's not something I would consider doing because I am not looking for love at the moment.

“Some of the challenges on Love Island, they're quite out there. I'm not sure I would be able to kiss 10 boys in a row but I do think it's a great show.

“But boys aren't on the cards right now and my dad wouldn't be very happy at all if I came back and said "I'm going on Love Island.

“I would need to wait until I've moved out.”

Despite this, Michael often shares sweet Instagram photos with his kids, recently sharing how proud he is of his daughter.

After Gemma launched her swimwear line, Michael wrote: “Pretty damn proud of my daughter launching her new @ogbeachwear brand.”

