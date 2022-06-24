Who is Love Island star Antigoni Buxton? Age, parents and famous ex revealed

The Love Island villa is getting very full, with new bombshells turning up every week.

And Antigoni Buxton made an entrance when she arrived shortly after two original Islanders were dumped.

Asked what she’s going to bring to the villa, the star said: “I think I’m going to bring a positive energy - I’m a very positive person.”

But who is Antigoni and what do we know about her famous family? Find out everything…

Antigoni Buxton joined Love Island. Picture: Instagram

How old is Antigoni Buxton and where is she from?

Antigoni is a 26-year-old from London.

And it looks like she’s ready to get what she wants, with the Islander admitting: “In life generally, I am quite competitive - I get really serious over Christmas Day Monopoly.

“It’s not my intention to tread on anyone’s toes but if I feel the energy from somebody and that connection then in a very open and honest way, I will explore that but I’ll be transparent with everyone in the situation.”

Antigoni Buxton has a famous mum. Picture: Instagram

What does Antigoni Buxton do?

Antigoni is a singer and songwriter who was signed to Island Records when she was 20 by former president Darcus Beese.

She is also the ex of former Love Island contestant Jack Fowler.

Who are Antigoni Buxton’s parents?

Antigoni has a famous mum in the form of chef Tonia Buxton.

Tonia is also a presenter on GB news, restaurateur and author of Greek Cypriot descent, as well as fronting Discovery Channel Travel & Living series My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen.

Opening up about her daughter joining Love Island, Tonia said: "I can not believe that my @antigoni is in the Love Island Villa, she mentioned she would be sunbathing this week I didn’t think she meant in Mallorca!"

Antigoni’s dad is Paul Buxton who is very into his fitness. The couple have four children, together and have been married since 1996.

How to find Antigoni Buxton on Instagram

Antigoni can be followed on Instagram at @antigoni.