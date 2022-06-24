Who is Love Island star Antigoni Buxton? Age, parents and famous ex revealed

24 June 2022, 14:41

Who is Antigoni Buxton's dad and what does the Love Island star do? Find out everything...

The Love Island villa is getting very full, with new bombshells turning up every week.

And Antigoni Buxton made an entrance when she arrived shortly after two original Islanders were dumped.

Asked what she’s going to bring to the villa, the star said: “I think I’m going to bring a positive energy - I’m a very positive person.”

But who is Antigoni and what do we know about her famous family? Find out everything…

Antigoni Buxton joined Love Island
Antigoni Buxton joined Love Island. Picture: Instagram

How old is Antigoni Buxton and where is she from?

Antigoni is a 26-year-old from London.

And it looks like she’s ready to get what she wants, with the Islander admitting: “In life generally, I am quite competitive - I get really serious over Christmas Day Monopoly.

“It’s not my intention to tread on anyone’s toes but if I feel the energy from somebody and that connection then in a very open and honest way, I will explore that but I’ll be transparent with everyone in the situation.”

Antigoni Buxton has a famous mum
Antigoni Buxton has a famous mum. Picture: Instagram

What does Antigoni Buxton do?

Antigoni is a singer and songwriter who was signed to Island Records when she was 20 by former president Darcus Beese.

She is also the ex of former Love Island contestant Jack Fowler.

Who are Antigoni Buxton’s parents?

Antigoni has a famous mum in the form of chef Tonia Buxton.

Tonia is also a presenter on GB news, restaurateur and author of Greek Cypriot descent, as well as fronting Discovery Channel Travel & Living series My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen.

Opening up about her daughter joining Love Island, Tonia said: "I can not believe that my @antigoni is in the Love Island Villa, she mentioned she would be sunbathing this week I didn’t think she meant in Mallorca!"

Antigoni’s dad is Paul Buxton who is very into his fitness. The couple have four children, together and have been married since 1996.

How to find Antigoni Buxton on Instagram

Antigoni can be followed on Instagram at @antigoni.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The live-action remake of Hercules will be directed by Guy Ritchie

First details about Disney's Hercules live-action remake released

Lifestyle

Here's how old the Love Island contestants are

Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When is Casa Amor on Love Island season 8?

Charlie from Love Island is friends with reality stars

Who is Charlie Radnedge from Love Island? Age, school and job revealed
Corrie fans have been left stunned by the real age gap between the pair

Corrie fans shocked after discovering age gap between Audrey and Gail actors

Trending on Heart

What is going on here? We're baffled!

Whose legs are whose? Optical illusion of couple hugging leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

A man has refused to pay for his daughter's wedding

'My daughter refuses to invite my wife to her wedding - so I’ve stopped paying for it'

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared a genius way she keeps Rose entertained

Stacey Solomon shares easy way she keeps baby Rose entertained for hours

Celebrities

Do you still have paper £20 notes in your wallet?

Warning issued to anyone with paper £20 and £50 notes

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield reportedly earns more than Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield revealed as This Morning’s highest earner

This Morning

Maddy Hill has quit EastEnders a year after returning

EastEnders star Maddy Hill hints Nancy Carter could return

Bradley Walsh was in hysterics over one question on The Chase

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh collapses in hysterics over ‘best question ever’
Alison Hammond has opened up about working with Holly and Phil

Alison Hammond says she loves working with ‘incredible’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Celebrities

Can you spot the fish?

You could be a world record holder if you spot the fish under 15 seconds

Lifestyle

Kate Bush was already a fan of Stranger Things before they featured her hit Running Up That Hill

Kate Bush responds to Stranger Things' revival of Running Up That Hill

Celebrities

Tom Felton returned to Harry Potter Studios to open the new herbology classroom

Harry Potter's Tom Felton gives fans first look at Professor Sprout's greenhouse
A woman was told by her neighbour to make her kids play in the park instead (stock image)

'My neighbours are demanding I ban my son from playing in the garden'

Lifestyle

Will Simon Bassett be returning?

Regé-Jean Page responds to rumours he's returning to Bridgerton
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently filming in Greece

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has started filming in Greece

Would you be doing the same at the crack of dawn to reserve a sunbed?

Holidaymakers have started documenting shocking hotel 'sunbed wars'

Travel