Who is Charlie Radnedge from Love Island? Age, school and job revealed

24 June 2022, 13:42 | Updated: 24 June 2022, 13:44

Who is Love Island's Charlie and how does he know the Made in Chelsea cast?

A new Love Island bombshell entered the villa in the form of real estate developer Charlie Radnedge who walked in just after Antigoni Buxton.

After choosing Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Tasha Ghouri for an extra special hot tub date, it looks like Charlie is set to ruffle some feathers.

But what do we know about Charlie and his life in the outside world? Find out everything…

Charlie Radnedge joined the Love Island line up
Charlie Radnedge joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Charlie Radnedge from Love Island and where is he from?

Charlie is a 28-year-old from London and has a job in Real Estate Development.

When asked to describe himself, Charlie said: “Quite chilled, a good friend, quite loyal, very friendly but also can be outgoing and loud.

“I’m more of an introvert as a person. I spend a lot of time on my own doing stuff but I’m also social and when I see friends I’m loud - so it’s a bit of a mixture really.”

Charlie from Love Island has some famous friends
Charlie from Love Island has some famous friends. Picture: Instagram

What school did Love Island’s Charlie go to?

Charlie is said to have gone to The London Oratory School which is a ‘Boarding and Day Catholic School for Boys and Girls aged 11 to 18, just outside Reading’.

He went on to earn a BA degree from Newcastle in 2016 and got his Master of Business in Real estate from Henley Business School in 2017.

Charlie also runs in famous circles as he is good friends with Made In Chelsea favourite Miles Nazaire.

Miles shared his support with his friend on Instagram, writing: "The secret is out, Charlie is on Love Island. We've known for weeks and it's been killing us to not say anything.

Love Island's Charlie is friends with Miles from Made in Chelsea
Love Island's Charlie is friends with Miles from Made in Chelsea. Picture: Instagram

"Me and the boys obviously knew this and this is why he's not been on social media or we haven't been hanging out with him.

"However, please everyone go and support our boy Charlie. He's amazing, he's our best mate and he is going to kill it. He's one of the funniest humans we know."

Fellow MIC star Harvey Armstrong added: "Can't believe it @CharlieRadnedge my boy in the villa,” adding: "You are not finding love on there, mate."

How to find Charlie Radnedge on Instagram

You can find Charlie on Instagram @charlieradnedge.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The live-action remake of Hercules will be directed by Guy Ritchie

First details about Disney's Hercules live-action remake released

Lifestyle

Antigoni Buxton joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island star Antigoni Buxton? Age, parents and famous ex revealed
Here's how old the Love Island contestants are

Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When is Casa Amor on Love Island season 8?

Corrie fans have been left stunned by the real age gap between the pair

Corrie fans shocked after discovering age gap between Audrey and Gail actors

Trending on Heart

What is going on here? We're baffled!

Whose legs are whose? Optical illusion of couple hugging leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

A man has refused to pay for his daughter's wedding

'My daughter refuses to invite my wife to her wedding - so I’ve stopped paying for it'

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared a genius way she keeps Rose entertained

Stacey Solomon shares easy way she keeps baby Rose entertained for hours

Celebrities

Do you still have paper £20 notes in your wallet?

Warning issued to anyone with paper £20 and £50 notes

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield reportedly earns more than Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield revealed as This Morning’s highest earner

This Morning

Maddy Hill has quit EastEnders a year after returning

EastEnders star Maddy Hill hints Nancy Carter could return

Bradley Walsh was in hysterics over one question on The Chase

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh collapses in hysterics over ‘best question ever’
Alison Hammond has opened up about working with Holly and Phil

Alison Hammond says she loves working with ‘incredible’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Celebrities

Can you spot the fish?

You could be a world record holder if you spot the fish under 15 seconds

Lifestyle

Kate Bush was already a fan of Stranger Things before they featured her hit Running Up That Hill

Kate Bush responds to Stranger Things' revival of Running Up That Hill

Celebrities

Tom Felton returned to Harry Potter Studios to open the new herbology classroom

Harry Potter's Tom Felton gives fans first look at Professor Sprout's greenhouse
A woman was told by her neighbour to make her kids play in the park instead (stock image)

'My neighbours are demanding I ban my son from playing in the garden'

Lifestyle

Will Simon Bassett be returning?

Regé-Jean Page responds to rumours he's returning to Bridgerton
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently filming in Greece

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has started filming in Greece

Would you be doing the same at the crack of dawn to reserve a sunbed?

Holidaymakers have started documenting shocking hotel 'sunbed wars'

Travel