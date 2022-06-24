Who is Charlie Radnedge from Love Island? Age, school and job revealed

Who is Love Island's Charlie and how does he know the Made in Chelsea cast?

A new Love Island bombshell entered the villa in the form of real estate developer Charlie Radnedge who walked in just after Antigoni Buxton.

After choosing Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Tasha Ghouri for an extra special hot tub date, it looks like Charlie is set to ruffle some feathers.

But what do we know about Charlie and his life in the outside world? Find out everything…

Charlie Radnedge joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Charlie Radnedge from Love Island and where is he from?

Charlie is a 28-year-old from London and has a job in Real Estate Development.

When asked to describe himself, Charlie said: “Quite chilled, a good friend, quite loyal, very friendly but also can be outgoing and loud.

“I’m more of an introvert as a person. I spend a lot of time on my own doing stuff but I’m also social and when I see friends I’m loud - so it’s a bit of a mixture really.”

Charlie from Love Island has some famous friends. Picture: Instagram

What school did Love Island’s Charlie go to?

Charlie is said to have gone to The London Oratory School which is a ‘Boarding and Day Catholic School for Boys and Girls aged 11 to 18, just outside Reading’.

He went on to earn a BA degree from Newcastle in 2016 and got his Master of Business in Real estate from Henley Business School in 2017.

Charlie also runs in famous circles as he is good friends with Made In Chelsea favourite Miles Nazaire.

Miles shared his support with his friend on Instagram, writing: "The secret is out, Charlie is on Love Island. We've known for weeks and it's been killing us to not say anything.

Love Island's Charlie is friends with Miles from Made in Chelsea. Picture: Instagram

"Me and the boys obviously knew this and this is why he's not been on social media or we haven't been hanging out with him.

"However, please everyone go and support our boy Charlie. He's amazing, he's our best mate and he is going to kill it. He's one of the funniest humans we know."

Fellow MIC star Harvey Armstrong added: "Can't believe it @CharlieRadnedge my boy in the villa,” adding: "You are not finding love on there, mate."

How to find Charlie Radnedge on Instagram

You can find Charlie on Instagram @charlieradnedge.