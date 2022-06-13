Love Island stars Alex and Olivia Bowen welcome first baby

13 June 2022, 09:46

Alex and Olivia have welcomed their first baby
Alex and Olivia have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Instagram

Alex and Olivia Bowen - who appeared in season two of Love Island - have welcome their first child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A congratulations is in order for Alex and Olivia Bowen, who have just welcomed their first child together.

The Love Island stars, who appeared on season two of the show in 2016, announced the happy news on Instagram, revealing they've welcomed a son.

Sharing an adorable photo of the family together, Olivia wrote: "Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22."

Alex took to his own Instagram to confirm the tot will be known as AJ, writing: "Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ… The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22."

Alex and Olivia have welcomed their first baby
Alex and Olivia have welcomed their first baby. Picture: ITV

A number of their famous pals rushed to send their well-wishes, with Mrs Hinch commenting: "Congratulations beautiful family ❤️ sending you all the love in the world ❤️".

TOWIE star Pete Wicks wrote: "Congratulations you two @ab_bowen @oliviadbowen 🖤".

Fellow Love Island star Faye Winter also added: "Congratulations, beautiful family 🤍".

The couple announced Olivia's pregnancy on Instagram in January, writing: "Happy New Year, Baby Bowen is on the way."

Alex and Olivia have been together since they finished in second place on the second season of Love Island, getting married in 2018.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the heatwave

Lifestyle

Squid Game season two is coming...

Major Squid Game season two details confirmed by Netflix

TV & Movies

Liam reportedly leaves the villa in tonight's episode

Love Island's Liam Llewellyn 'quits the show'

TV & Movies

Here's how to watch Love Island in the UK and US

How to watch Love Island 2022 in the UK and US

TV & Movies

Here's our top LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Top 10 LGBTQ+ children's books to educate and celebrate

Lifestyle

Do you share a bed with your partner? (stock image)

Doctor warns couples against sharing a bed

Lifestyle

Richard Osman has a famous brother

Pointless star Richard Osman has a rockstar brother you might recognise
Everything to know about the copper hair trend

Everything you need to know about trying out the copper hair trend this summer

Lifestyle

Rebel Wilson has announced that she's dating a woman

Rebel Wilson says she's found her 'Disney Princess' as she announces she's dating a woman
Married at First Sight UK is back very soon

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Love Island's Gemma and Davide address age gap following complaints

Love Island's Gemma and Davide address age gap following complaints

TV & Movies

Things are set to heat up this weekend

UK weather: Britain set for weekend scorcher with mini heatwave

Lifestyle

Ekin-Su from Love Island's age revealed

How old is Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu?

TV & Movies

Find out about Emmerdale star Thoren Ferguson

Who plays Marlon Dingle’s physio Kit in Emmerdale? Find out about Thoren Ferguson

TV & Movies

Love Island fans, you NEED to apply for this job

Dream job pays you £300 to watch Love Island

TV & Movies