Love Island stars Alex and Olivia Bowen welcome first baby

Alex and Olivia have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Instagram

Alex and Olivia Bowen - who appeared in season two of Love Island - have welcome their first child.

A congratulations is in order for Alex and Olivia Bowen, who have just welcomed their first child together.

The Love Island stars, who appeared on season two of the show in 2016, announced the happy news on Instagram, revealing they've welcomed a son.

Sharing an adorable photo of the family together, Olivia wrote: "Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22."

Alex took to his own Instagram to confirm the tot will be known as AJ, writing: "Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ… The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22."

A number of their famous pals rushed to send their well-wishes, with Mrs Hinch commenting: "Congratulations beautiful family ❤️ sending you all the love in the world ❤️".

TOWIE star Pete Wicks wrote: "Congratulations you two @ab_bowen @oliviadbowen 🖤".

Fellow Love Island star Faye Winter also added: "Congratulations, beautiful family 🤍".

The couple announced Olivia's pregnancy on Instagram in January, writing: "Happy New Year, Baby Bowen is on the way."

Alex and Olivia have been together since they finished in second place on the second season of Love Island, getting married in 2018.