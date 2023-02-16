Love Island's Laura Anderson and Hollyoaks' Gary Lucy expecting first baby together

By Naomi Bartram

Laura Anderson from Love Island is expecting her first baby with Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy - find out all the details.

Love Island’s Laura Anderson revealed she's expecting her first baby with Gary Lucy in a sweet post on Instagram.

The reality stars met on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating and quickly fell in love, before moving in together.

And now they have announced they’re set to be parents, with Laura posting a video of her growing baby bump over the past few weeks.

In the clip, the couple can be seen getting their ultrasound scan, as well as holding up a tiny vest to announce their little one will be born in August.

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together. Picture: Instagram

Laura also shared a clip of her gender reveal party, but she is yet to reveal whether she’s having a boy or a girl.

"Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer '23," she captioned it.

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with Vicky Pattison writing: “Congratulations gorgeous girl!!! You look unreal 😍.”

Christine McGuinness said: “Congratulations beautiful ❤️ lovely news,” while fellow Love Island star Molly-Mae added: “Congratulations omg😭❤️.”

Gary has since announced that he and Laura have split up and will be co-parenting their baby together.

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together. Picture: Instagram

He told The Sun: "I love Laura but we are no longer together. My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby."

Laura shot to fame on Love Island back in 2018 when she was originally paired up with Wes Nelson.

She then coupled up with Jack Fowler, before reaching the final with Paul Knops and finishing as the runners-up, behind winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

The reality star recently split from singer Dane Bowers in August and joined Celebs Go Dating to find a new partner.

After meeting Gary - who was also taking part in the show - Lucy said she'd grown up watching him on Footballers' Wives.

Gary Lucy has revealed he's split with Laura Anderson. Picture: Instagram

"My mum fancies him! And my friends are obsessed," she said, continuing: "One of them messaged me the other day and she's like, 'Can you believe we used to watch Footballers' Wives and you're now dating Gary Lucy, how does that feel?'

"And I'm like, 'Shut up!' I don't think about it like that. But then I was looking at him on a date and I was like, 'It's weird that I know your face. You're like a celebrity'.

“It's like you would recognise them anywhere because you've just seen them so much."

