Stacey Dooley shares adorable first look at baby daughter Minnie

Stacey shared a Valentine's post revealing baby Minnie for the first time. Picture: Instagram/@sjdooley

Strictly star Stacey Dooley revealed a glimpse of her baby girl in a sweet Valentine’s tribute to her family.

Stacey Dooley delighted fans this week by sharing a first glimpse of her newborn daughter Minnie on social media.

The former Strictly star, 35, posted an adorable video on Instagram of partner Kevin Clifton cradling their little girl just over a month after the couple welcomed her into the world.

Rocking her sweetly as he gazed into her eyes, the new dad appeared smitten with their tiny baby, who had a full head of red hair – just like her mum.

Dressed in a cute personalised cardigan with her name embroidered in pink on the back, it's no wonder Stacey's followers couldn't stop cooing over the clip.

The new mum paid tribute to her pro dancer boyfriend and their daughter with a loving message, writing: "My Valentines. The loves of my life.

"I dunno what I did to get SO lucky.

"To the best dad and man in the world ….. happy vally’s darlin.

"Ps….. you’re on nights when u get home from tour."

New dad Kevin Clifton was clearly smitten with his daughter. Picture: Instagram/@sjdooley

Stacey gave birth to her first child with partner Kevin in January this year.

She announced her arrival to the world by posting a photo of an envelope on social media, which simply said "Minnie's parents".

The documentary maker captioned the picture, "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x."

The couple, who fell in love after being coupled up together on Strictly Come Dancing, have been officially dating since 2019.

The brand new mum told fans she felt "SO lucky". Picture: Instagram/@sjdooley

Stacey and Kevin moved in together in April 2020 and announced they were expecting a baby three years into their relationship.

Sharing a polaroid of herself cradling a growing baby bump, she wrote: "Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby. So bloody delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu.

"[It] was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my t*ts done in LA, I'm gonna scream [laughing emoji]). Here goessssssss."

At the time the journalist admitted she felt "very lucky" to get pregnant aged 35, adding that "you never take it for granted".

