Stacey Dooley shares adorable first look at baby daughter Minnie

15 February 2023, 12:37 | Updated: 15 February 2023, 14:12

Stacey shared a Valentine's post revealing baby Minnie for the first time.
Stacey shared a Valentine's post revealing baby Minnie for the first time. Picture: Instagram/@sjdooley

Strictly star Stacey Dooley revealed a glimpse of her baby girl in a sweet Valentine’s tribute to her family.

Stacey Dooley delighted fans this week by sharing a first glimpse of her newborn daughter Minnie on social media.

The former Strictly star, 35, posted an adorable video on Instagram of partner Kevin Clifton cradling their little girl just over a month after the couple welcomed her into the world.

Rocking her sweetly as he gazed into her eyes, the new dad appeared smitten with their tiny baby, who had a full head of red hair – just like her mum.

Dressed in a cute personalised cardigan with her name embroidered in pink on the back, it's no wonder Stacey's followers couldn't stop cooing over the clip.

The new mum paid tribute to her pro dancer boyfriend and their daughter with a loving message, writing: "My Valentines. The loves of my life.

"I dunno what I did to get SO lucky.

"To the best dad and man in the world ….. happy vally’s darlin.

"Ps….. you’re on nights when u get home from tour."

New dad Kevin Clifton was clearly smitten with his daughter.
New dad Kevin Clifton was clearly smitten with his daughter. Picture: Instagram/@sjdooley

Stacey gave birth to her first child with partner Kevin in January this year.

She announced her arrival to the world by posting a photo of an envelope on social media, which simply said "Minnie's parents".

The documentary maker captioned the picture, "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x."

The couple, who fell in love after being coupled up together on Strictly Come Dancing, have been officially dating since 2019.

The brand new mum told fans she felt "SO lucky".
The brand new mum told fans she felt "SO lucky". Picture: Instagram/@sjdooley

Stacey and Kevin moved in together in April 2020 and announced they were expecting a baby three years into their relationship.

Sharing a polaroid of herself cradling a growing baby bump, she wrote: "Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby. So bloody delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu.

"[It] was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my t*ts done in LA, I'm gonna scream [laughing emoji]). Here goessssssss."

At the time the journalist admitted she felt "very lucky" to get pregnant aged 35, adding that "you never take it for granted".

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A woman was outraged after no one gave her son a seat

Outraged mum hits out at train passengers for not offering her young son a seat

Lifestyle

McDonald's is trialling new Savers Meals in the UK.

McDonald’s launches new 'Saver Meals' to help families on a budget

Food & Drink

Shoppers could be disappointed with their chocolate haul this Easter.

Cadbury makes massive change to Easter eggs this year

Food & Drink

Keivonn Woodard plays Sam in The Last of Us, and is deaf like his character

The Last of Us cast and crew learnt sign language for Sam actor Keivonn Woodard

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed Clarkson's Farm is getting a third series.

Clarkson's Farm season three confirmed by Jeremy Clarkson

TV & Movies

The Radfords have experienced multiple power blackouts at home.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faces multiple power blackouts as energy prices soar

S Club 7 tickets revealed

S Club 7 tickets 2023: Watch the reunion tour in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow

S Club 7 reunion tickets will be on sale soon

S Club 7 reunion tour: How old are all seven members now?

Lilt has been rebranded as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit.

Lilt axed after 50 years as popular drink gets Fanta rebrand

Food & Drink

Jellyfish on The Masked Singer

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Holly Willoughby share a sweet connection through the names of their daughters

Holly Willoughby has a sweet link to Stacey Solomon's baby daughter Belle

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

What has Stacey Solomon named her baby daughter?

What did Stacey Solomon name her baby and what does it mean?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Stacey Solomon has revealed her baby name

Stacey Solomon reveals adorable meaning behind Disney-themed baby name Belle