Stacey Dooley hits back at claims she 'forced boyfriend Kevin Clifton to quit Strictly'

Stacey slammed rumours she 'forced' Kevin to quit Strictly. Picture: Instagram

The documentary maker slammed rumours she was the driving force behind the professional dancer's decision to leave the show.

Stacey Dooley has hit back at claims she "forced" her boyfriend Kevin Clifton to quit Strictly Come Dancing, branding rumours "utter nonsense" in an angry Twitter rant.

The documentary maker took to social media to deny reports she was the driving force behind the professional dancer's decision to leave the show, and even labelled the entire situation "embarrassing" online.

The 32-year-old journalist, who won the famous Glitterball Trophy alongside Kevin in 2008, wrote: "Honestly, we knew this would happen. And so it starts, again...... Utter nonsense."

Stacey's online backlash comes just one day after a source suggested she "pushed" her live-in partner to leave the talent contest so the pair could carve out a new career as a "TV power couple”.

She told fans on Twitter the rumours were "utter nonsense". Picture: Instagram

On Friday, the five-time finalist announced he was waving goodbye to the BBC dance floor following a successful seven-year-stint on the programme.

In a heartfelt statement, he wrote: "The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

"Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley."

He continued: "After finishing last series with the Children in Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career. I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for.

"Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me. To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on TV and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of. Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing. Kevin Clifton."

Commenting on his post, Stacey wrote: "I could burst with pride. Undeniably, the most successful pro on Strictly. Won everything, treated everyone with respect and kindness, worked SO bloody hard and now, leaving on a high. You will always be the King of Strictly."

The couple, who fell head over heels for one another after being coupled up on the show, have been officially dating since 2019.