Kevin Clifton announces he's quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years in emotional post

The much-loved dancer is leaving the show after seven years. Picture: PA

The Strictly pro has quit the BBC One show after a successful run on the show.

Kevin Clifton has announced his departure from Strictly Come Dancing after an impressive seven-year run on the popular BBC dance show.

The 37-year-old found love on the 2018 series, after winning the glitter ball trophy with partner Stacey Dooley, 32, and then progressing things in a romantic sense.

Kevin has made it to a whopping five finals, a record for any professional dancer, and is highly-respected in his profession.

He's written an emotional post on his Instagram account, explaining why he's left the show.

It reads: "To the entire Strictly family.

"The past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life.

"I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

"Since first being called ‘Kevin From Grimsby’ by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

"After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.

"I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as all of my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have made always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for.

"Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me.

"To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on tv and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of.

"Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing.

Kevin's girlfriend Stacey commented underneath his post, saying: "I could burst with pride ❤️ Undeniably, the most successful pro on Strictly.

"Won everything, treated everyone with respect and kindness, worked SO bloody hard and now, leaving on a high.

"You will always be the King of Strictly ❤️"

Strictly Come Dancing has also made a statement following Kevin's announcement, which reads: "Kevin has been such a brilliant part of Strictly for the past seven years.

"From reaching the final an impressive five times, to lifting the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley in 2018, he has provided the show with some fantastic moments, through his exceptional talent has a dancer and choreographer.

"He will be hugely missed by fans and by his Strictly family.

"He will always be our Kevin from Grimsby".