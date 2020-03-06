Kevin Clifton announces he's quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years in emotional post

6 March 2020, 13:30 | Updated: 6 March 2020, 13:37

The much-loved dancer is leaving the show after seven years
The much-loved dancer is leaving the show after seven years. Picture: PA

The Strictly pro has quit the BBC One show after a successful run on the show.

Kevin Clifton has announced his departure from Strictly Come Dancing after an impressive seven-year run on the popular BBC dance show.

The 37-year-old found love on the 2018 series, after winning the glitter ball trophy with partner Stacey Dooley, 32, and then progressing things in a romantic sense.

READ MORE: Inside Strictly Come Dancing couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's home

Kevin has made it to a whopping five finals, a record for any professional dancer, and is highly-respected in his profession.

He's written an emotional post on his Instagram account, explaining why he's left the show.

It reads: "To the entire Strictly family.

"The past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life.

"I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

"Since first being called ‘Kevin From Grimsby’ by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

"After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.

"I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as all of my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have made always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for.

"Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me.

"To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on tv and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of.

"Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing.

Kevin's girlfriend Stacey commented underneath his post, saying: "I could burst with pride ❤️ Undeniably, the most successful pro on Strictly.

"Won everything, treated everyone with respect and kindness, worked SO bloody hard and now, leaving on a high.

"You will always be the King of Strictly ❤️"

Strictly Come Dancing has also made a statement following Kevin's announcement, which reads: "Kevin has been such a brilliant part of Strictly for the past seven years.

"From reaching the final an impressive five times, to lifting the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley in 2018, he has provided the show with some fantastic moments, through his exceptional talent has a dancer and choreographer.

"He will be hugely missed by fans and by his Strictly family.

"He will always be our Kevin from Grimsby".

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Fiona Phillips was partnered with Brendan Cole on Strictly

Fiona Phillips says it's 'karma' former Strictly Come Dancing partner Brendan Cole was axed from show
Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland

Who is Kelvin Fletcher’s wife Liz Marsland and how many children do they have? Inside the Strictly winner’s marriage

Celebrities

Kelvin's wife Liz has two children with him and also works in the TV industry

Mystery as Kelvin Fletcher's wife ditches wedding ring after Oti Mabuse pictures, despite claims she 'trusts him completely'
The Strictly winners have been caught in some drama as of late

Kelvin Fletcher's wife unfollows him on Instagram following his and Oti Mabuse's hotel nightcap
Catherine Tyldesley has quit the Strictly tour

Catherine Tyldesley ‘heartbroken’ as she’s forced to quit Strictly tour after shock injury

Trending on Heart

Hair loss affects women of all ages and this shampoo has helped a lot

Shoppers are raving over incredible five-star rated shampoo that fights hair loss

Beauty

Who are the Dancing On Ice winners over the past 12 series?

Dancing On Ice previous winners: Who won the ITV skating show last year?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Everything you need to know about Will.I.am

The Voice will.i.am: Real name, net worth and girlfriend history revealed
Libby Clegg has made it into the Dancing On Ice 2020 finals

Is Dancing On Ice finalist Libby Clegg blind and what eye condition does she have?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Libby Clegg is the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice finalist Libby Clegg? Everything you need to know about blind double Paralympian champion

Dancing On Ice 2020

Olly Murs has showed off his weight loss on Instagram

Olly Murs new body: Before and after pictures and how The Voice coach got into shape

Celebrities