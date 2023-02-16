How old is Laura Anderson and who was her partner on Love Island?

16 February 2023, 07:05

Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first baby
Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first baby. Picture: Instagram/ITV

How old is pregnant Love Island star Laura Anderson and what happened with Gary Lucy?

Laura Anderson has announced the exciting news she’s expecting her first baby with ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy.

The Love Island star shared photos and videos of her baby bump on Instagram, adding the caption: "Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer '23.”

Hollyoaks’ Gary has since revealed the pair have decided to go their separate ways and split up shortly after finding out they were going to be parents.

But who is Laura Anderson and how old is she? Here’s what we know…

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together
Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together. Picture: Instagram

How old is Laura Anderson?

Laura Anderson is 33-years-old and was born on 23rd April 1989 in Stirling, Scotland.

Before her TV career, the star was an air hostess working for the airline Emirates up until she became a contestant on the fourth series of Love Island.

After leaving the show, she went on to appear on plenty of TV shows and even bagged her own podcast and was a contestant on Celebrity Karaoke Club where she reached the final.

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together
Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together. Picture: Instagram

Who was Laura Anderson with on Love Island?

Laura first appeared on Love Island in 2018 and quickly became a fan favourite thanks to her hilarious one liners.

She began her journey with Wes Nelson, but the pair split when he decided to get to know Megan Barton-Hanson instead.

Laura then went on to pair up with Jack Fowler briefly, before finding Paul Knops, who she reached the final with and finished as the runners-up.

Laura Anderson was with Paul Knopps on Love Island
Laura Anderson was with Paul Knopps on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Two months after leaving the Love Island villa, Paul and Laura decided to split up, with Laura going on to date former Love Island winner Max Morley.

She also dated Another Level singer Dane Bowers and the pair lived together in Dubai before splitting in August 2022.

Laura then signed up to appear on the eleventh series of Celebs Go Dating that same month and found love with Gary Lucy.

