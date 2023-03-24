Love Island 2023: Where are Will Young and Jessie Wynter now?

Love Island's Will Young and Jessie Wynter built a strong bond in the villa. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Love Island

Farmer Will Young and his Aussie partner Jessie Wynter were the fun couple of the series but are they still together? Here's what they've been up to since departing the villa.

Winter Love Island 2023 saw some of the cutest couples including winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan and Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins.

But one couple continuously popular amongst viewers and their fellow cast were farmer Will Young and Jessie Wynter.

The former Australian Love Island contestant entered as a bombshell early on in the series and pretty quickly set her sights on Will and the rest is history as they remained coupled up.

So where are Jessie and Will now? And are they still together? Here's the latest news and updates.

Where are Love Island's Will Young and Jessie Wynter now?

The couple came fifth on the 2023 series, being voted out just before the Love Island final.

But that didn't matter for this loved-up pair as they admitted they had found everything and more when it came to a partner.

Since leaving the villa, Jessie and Will have been spending a lot of time on his farm as he shows her the ways of country life.

In an Instagram Q&A, they've revealed a little about their future plans which includes moving to London for a little bit before jetting back to Australia so Jessie can see her friends and family.

Love Island's Jessie Wynter enjoyed exploring London for the reunion show. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

Farmer Will went straight back to his farming duties following his Love Island stint. Picture: Will Young/Instagram

Where is Love Island's Jessie Wynter now?

Her and Will have been pretty inseparable since leaving the villa, especially since her home is across the globe.

She's shared many Instagram videos and stories of her on Will's farm and also enjoyed a spot of shopping and pampering while in London for the reunion show.

Where is Love Island's Will Young now?

A true farmer at heart, Will couldn't wait to get back to his farming ways and be reunited with his sheep and lambs.

He's also already returned to making videos with his animals that got him social media famous in the first place.