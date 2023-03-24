Love Island 2023: Where are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins now?

On Air Now
24 March 2023, 15:11 | Updated: 24 March 2023, 15:30
Winter Love Island brought together Ron and Lana but what have they been doing since the show? And are they still together?
Love Island 2023 brought together some of the best couples in the show's history from Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan to Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.
But one couple who truly captured ITV2's winter audience was Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins who, it's fair to say, had quite the journey in that South African villa.
Voted second, just behind winners Kai and Sanam, Ron and Lana were delighted with their spot in the final, but what's happened to them since leaving the show in March?
Here's what Rona and Lana are doing now from whether they're still together to what individual projects they have going on.
The moment Ron and Lana left the villa they were instantly plagued by split rumours and reports of them arguing.
However, while it is only early days on their journey together outside of the villa, both of them are still very much happy together and were quick to dismiss rumours they were on the verge of breaking up.
Enjoying some alone time away from the cameras, they've met each others family and stayed at one another's homes in Essex and Manchester.
During an Instagram Q&A, they confessed they had also planned some holidays together.
Lana has been keeping things quiet since leaving the villa as she enjoys some downtime from all those weeks on camera.
Formerly a professional celebrity makeup artist, it's clear she won't venture too far away from the job she loves as she quickly launched her TikTok page full of makeup tips.
Formerly a financial advisor who worked in London, Ron seems to be taking a break from his career for now.
Since leaving the villa, he's documented spending loads of time with girlfriend Lana, enjoying double dates with Kai and Sanam and has found himself a management team. Watch this space.