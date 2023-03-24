Love Island 2023: Where are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins now?

Love Island's Lana and Ron came second in the 2023 winter version of the show. Picture: Instagram

Winter Love Island brought together Ron and Lana but what have they been doing since the show? And are they still together?

Love Island 2023 brought together some of the best couples in the show's history from Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan to Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.

But one couple who truly captured ITV2's winter audience was Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins who, it's fair to say, had quite the journey in that South African villa.

Voted second, just behind winners Kai and Sanam, Ron and Lana were delighted with their spot in the final, but what's happened to them since leaving the show in March?

Here's what Rona and Lana are doing now from whether they're still together to what individual projects they have going on.

Love Island's Lana Jenkins looks set to go back to her professional makeup career. Picture: Lana Jenkins/Instagram

Are Love Island's Rona and Lana still together?

The moment Ron and Lana left the villa they were instantly plagued by split rumours and reports of them arguing.

However, while it is only early days on their journey together outside of the villa, both of them are still very much happy together and were quick to dismiss rumours they were on the verge of breaking up.

Enjoying some alone time away from the cameras, they've met each others family and stayed at one another's homes in Essex and Manchester.

During an Instagram Q&A, they confessed they had also planned some holidays together.

What is Love Island's Lana Jenkins doing now?

Lana has been keeping things quiet since leaving the villa as she enjoys some downtime from all those weeks on camera.

Formerly a professional celebrity makeup artist, it's clear she won't venture too far away from the job she loves as she quickly launched her TikTok page full of makeup tips.

Lana Jenkins has launched her TikTok channel and revealed her villa makeup tricks. Picture: TikTok

Ron Hall took a trip back to London following his Love Island success. Picture: Ron Hall/Instagram

Where is Love Island Ron Hall now?

Formerly a financial advisor who worked in London, Ron seems to be taking a break from his career for now.

Since leaving the villa, he's documented spending loads of time with girlfriend Lana, enjoying double dates with Kai and Sanam and has found himself a management team. Watch this space.