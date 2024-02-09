Love Island's Adam Maxted age, Instagram, ex-girlfriends and what happened on season 2?

9 February 2024, 16:52

Adam Maxted on series 2 of Love Island and in 2023
Adam Maxted took part in series 2 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@adammaxted/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Love Island's Adam Maxted, what season of Love Island was he on and what happened between him and Katie Salmon?

Love Island star Adam Maxted, 31, stole the show when he entered the Villa back in 2016.

As a professional wrestler, Adam caused a stir in season two after coupling up with Olivia Buckland, 30, Zara Holland, 28, Liana Isadora Van Riel, 28, and Tina Stinnes, 28, before eventually finding a connection with Katie Salmon, 28.

The pair left the island in fourth place, however their connection didn't last and the couple split shortly after returning home. In true reality TV fashion, the two announced their split via a Twitter spat, where Adam likened Katie to a kebab and she said he was like a pair of socks- ouch!

How old is Adam Maxted, where is he from and what season of Love Island was he on?

Adam Maxted appeared on Love Island in 2016. Pictured with Katie Salmon
Adam Maxted appeared on Love Island in 2016. Pictured with Katie Salmon. Picture: ITV

How old is Adam Maxted?

Adam Maxted is 31-years-old.

He was 24-years-old when he took part in series 2 of Love Island in 2016.

Where is Adam Maxted from?

Adam Maxted is from Belfast.

After leaving Love Island, Adam began a relationship with dance and fitness instructor Carly Taylor. It is unclear when the pair split, however they are no long together.

What is Adam Maxted's Instagram?

Adam Maxted's Instagram handle is @adammaxted.

He often posts images from his workouts as well as inspirational quotes.

Adam Maxted takes a selfie
Adam Maxted is a wrestler. Picture: Insatgram/@adammaxted

What season of Love Island was Adam Maxted on?

Adam Maxted was on series two of Love Island in 2016.

He was in the Vila alongside Josh Ritchie, Alex Bowen, Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas, with Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey winning the show.

Who was Adam Maxted coupled up with on Love Island?

Adam Maxted was coupled up with Katie Salmon on Love Island, with the pair leaving the island together in fourth place.

Soon after returning home their relationship fizzled out and the lovebirds split. Adam tweeted about their break-up, writing: "It's like when you're eating a kebab after a night out & the first few bites taste good but then u realise that it really isn't nice at all!"

Katie then hit back: "It's like getting socks at Christmas. Practical but no fun."

Guess there's no love lost between these two.

What happened between Adam Maxted and Katie Salmon?

It is unclear why exactly Adam Maxted and Katie Salmon split after leaving Love Island, however it seems that the pair did not end things on a positive note.

Adam revealed their break-up by tweeting: "Speaking of hashtags.. #100%Single"

Katie then wrote: "I don't hold grudges I say my view then am done I forget about it. All love here."

