Love Island start date, time and channel revealed ahead of season 11 premiere

28 May 2024, 15:45

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island
Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island 2024 is here and viewers are ready for season 11 to kick off, but what channel is Love Island on and when does it start? Everything you need to know about the new series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's that time of year again, as Love Island 2024 is going to be on our TV screens very soon.

Maya Jama, 29, is back to welcome the season 11 Islanders to the villa as they couple up (and break up) with their potential love interests. This year's bunch of contestants include Harriet Blackmore, 24, Ayo Odukoya, 25, and Sean Stone, 24, as well as Patsy Field, 29, who is keen to raise awareness for Erb's palsy, a condition which affects the nerves in her arm.

Following the success of the All Stars series earlier this year– which saw Molly Smith, 30, and Tom Clare, 24, crowned champions– fans are hoping the summer season will bring love, heartache, and a whole lot of fiery drama.

When does Love Island start, what channel is it on and what time does it air? Here is everything you need to know about Love Island 2024.

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island 2024
Maya Jama is hosting Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

How to watch Love Island 2024

What channel is Love Island on?

The first episode of Love Island will be shown on ITV1, ITV2,  ITVX, STV and STV Player. Following the premiere, the rest of the season will be shown on ITV2 and ITVX.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed the real reason for the channel change, telling the publication: "ITV want to throw their weight behind Love Island and make sure it has a big, glitzy moment when the 11th series kicks off next month.

"Showing it across every channel means creating what they hope will be a big TV moment. It shows there is still a real commitment to the format even nine years on.

"Using the full might of ITV means reaching every demographic, including the crucial 16-34s."

This is similar to the launch episode of Big Brother last year, which saw the series begin on ITV1 and then transition to ITV2 where it continued to air.

The cast of Love Island 2024 has been revealed
The cast of Love Island 2024 has been revealed. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island start?

Love Island starts on Monday the 3rd of June. This falls in line with the normal Love Island air dates, as the season premiere is usually shown on a Monday.

After the first week, brand new episodes of season 11 will be shown from Sunday to Friday, with Love Island: Unseen Bits airing on Saturday evenings.

What time does Love Island start?

Love Island starts at 9pm. The first episode has a running time of an hour and a half, meaning the show will end at 10:30pm.

From then on the rest of the season will begin at 9pm and end between 10pm–11pm, depending on TV schedules that week.

