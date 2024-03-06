What happened between Ekin-Su and Davide? Their split explained

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti broke up in 2024. Picture: Instagram/Ekin-Su Culculoglu

By Hope Wilson

Why did Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti break-up? Here is everything you need to know about why they went their separate ways.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, made her way into the Celebrity Big Brother house earlier this week and has already made an impression on her fellow celebs.

After taking part in Love Island in 2022, Ekin-Su found romance with fellow Islander Davide Sanclimenti, 29, and the pair quickly coupled up. Luckily for them, the two became fan-favourites and went on to win the show and bag themselves the £50,0000 jackpot. Upon leaving the Villa, Ekin-Su and Davide continued their relationship on the outside world and went on to star in their own travel series titled Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings. The partners also embarked on various brand deals before eventually moving in together.

However things weren't always rosy for Ekin-Su and Davide, as the couple were dogged by cheating accusations which eventually led to their split in 2023. The two reconciled shortly after, but split for good in January 2024. Since being on CBB, The Traitors US star has opened up about parting ways with Davide, leading many of us to wonder what actually happened between Ekin-Su and Davide?

Why did Ekin-Su and David split? Here is everything you need to know about their relationship.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti use to be in a relationship. Picture: Getty

What happened between Ekin-Su and Davide?

It appears that cheating may have been a factor in Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti's split in January 2024.

In a conversation with fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Marisha Wallace, 38, Ekin-Su stated that Davide 'hurt her', while also stating her belief that she was more into him than he was into her.

Earlier this year the Love Island winners took to their Instagram Stories to announce they had broken up, with Ekin-Su claiming she had made the decision to part ways.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti split earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Ekin-Su posted: "The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other.

"Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways. Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made.

"Thank you for your continued support. It's been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you'll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti met on Love Island in 2022. Picture: Instagram/Ekin-Su Culculoglu

However Davide stated that the split was a mutual decision, stating: "Ekin and I, just after the ski holidays, decided to go different ways. It was a joint decision but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don't know why the agreed statement changed last minute.

"I agree it was a beautiful story even with its ups and downs like all couples. I loved every moment, from the first time I knew her in the Villa until life outside. I really believed in us and saw a future for us. But sometimes in life people need to grow apart. Is just the direction of life. I will treasure our moments forever."

He added: "Now it's time to focus on myself. I love you all always, thank you for the unconditional support everyone showed me from the beginning. Davide."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were together for almost two years. Picture: Instagram/Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Prior to their split this year, Ekin-Su and Davide had broken up in June 2023 after Davide initiated the demise of their relationship.

Ekin-Su was said to have been 'blindsided' by Davide's feelings, and was shocked when he announced they break-up.

However their split was short lived as the couple seemed to have patched things up and were in a relationship once again by August.