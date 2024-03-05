How to watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream

Celebrity Big Brother is back after a six year break. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Here is how you can watch the CBB live stream after the show finishes.

Celebrity Big Brother has seen some of our favourite celebrities enter the extravagant house to engage in fiery arguments and hopefully spill some celeb gossip for us to devour.

Earlier this week we watched Will Best, 38, and AJ Odudu, 36, welcome housemates like Sharon Osbourne, 71, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, Fern Britton, 66, Levi Roots, 65, Lauren Simon, 48, and Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, onto the show as a massive 3.2 million of us watched from home.

While the main show continues to air nightly on ITV1 and ITVX, it has been revealed that fans can see even more of the CBB celebs as the live stream is back. This allows viewers to watch the contestants after the show has finished and see what they're doing real-time and completely unedited. The live stream was an iconic part of Big Brother during its initial run so we can't wait to see what juicy moments will come from it!

Where can you watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream and when is it on? Here are all the answers.

Celebrity Big Brother live stream is back. Picture: ITV

How to watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream

Fans can watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream by visiting ITVX every night. Unfortunately the live stream is not 24 hours, but fans can watch the housemates live from 11:30pm to 2am.

The CBB live stream was an important part of the show during its initial run so fans are ecstatic to see its return.

AJ Odudu and Will Best present Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

When is the CBB live stream on?

The Celebrity Big Brother live stream will air from 11:30pm to 2am every night on ITVX.

Viewers will get to witness chats between the celebrities that we may not necessarily see during the hour-long programme on ITV1.