How to watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream

5 March 2024, 20:30

Celebrity Big Brother is back after a six year break
Celebrity Big Brother is back after a six year break. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Here is how you can watch the CBB live stream after the show finishes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother has seen some of our favourite celebrities enter the extravagant house to engage in fiery arguments and hopefully spill some celeb gossip for us to devour.

Earlier this week we watched Will Best, 38, and AJ Odudu, 36, welcome housemates like Sharon Osbourne, 71, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, Fern Britton, 66, Levi Roots, 65, Lauren Simon, 48, and Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, onto the show as a massive 3.2 million of us watched from home.

While the main show continues to air nightly on ITV1 and ITVX, it has been revealed that fans can see even more of the CBB celebs as the live stream is back. This allows viewers to watch the contestants after the show has finished and see what they're doing real-time and completely unedited. The live stream was an iconic part of Big Brother during its initial run so we can't wait to see what juicy moments will come from it!

Where can you watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream and when is it on? Here are all the answers.

Celebrity Big Brother live stream is back
Celebrity Big Brother live stream is back. Picture: ITV

How to watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream

Fans can watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream by visiting ITVX every night. Unfortunately the live stream is not 24 hours, but fans can watch the housemates live from 11:30pm to 2am.

The CBB live stream was an important part of the show during its initial run so fans are ecstatic to see its return.

AJ Odudu and Will Best present Celebrity Big Brother
AJ Odudu and Will Best present Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

When is the CBB live stream on?

The Celebrity Big Brother live stream will air from 11:30pm to 2am every night on ITVX.

Viewers will get to witness chats between the celebrities that we may not necessarily see during the hour-long programme on ITV1.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The Celebrity Big Brother housemates

How much do Celebrity Big Brother contestants get paid?

David Potts entered the Celebrity Big Brother house

David Potts age, net worth and Ibiza Weekender past revealed

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Levi Roots

Levi Roots net worth, age, Reggae Reggae Sauce and Dragons' Den investment revealed

What really happened between Jack and his ex-girlfriend?

Who is Jack from MAFS Australia's ex-girlfriend and what happened between them?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Collins and Natalie

Where are MAFS Australia's Collins and Natalie now following split?

Married at First Sight

Ben and Ellie star on Married At First Sight Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ben and Ellie still together?

Married at First Sight

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Married at First Sight

It looks like things work out for MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy!

MAFS Australia's Lucinda appears to confirm she's still with Timothy: 'It's a beautiful love story'

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

MAFS Australia's Eden exposes Sara for meeting up with ex-boyfriend behind Tim's back

MAFS Eden's secret exposes Sara for meeting up with ex-boyfriend behind Tim's back

Married at First Sight

Kate Middleton and her uncle Gary Goldsmith have an interesting relationship

Gary Goldsmith and Kate Middleton's relationship explained

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield have had a decade long feud

What happened between Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield? Their This Morning feud revealed

Gary Goldsmith age, wife, daughter and net worth have been announced

Who is Gary Goldsmith? His age, wife, daughter and net worth revealed

Sharon Osbourne is set to go on Celebrity Big Brother

When is Sharon Osbourne going into Celebrity Big Brother?

Trending on Heart

Where are Lauren and Jonathan now after Married At First Sight Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Married at First Sight

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn

Will Best age, height, partner and what else he's been on

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

AJ Odudu age, real name, boyfriend and net worth revealed

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia had a baby shower

Inside Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Murs Greggs themed baby shower

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is one of the stars entering the Celebrity Big Brother house

Kate Middleton's family 'furious' uncle Gary Goldsmith has signed up for Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrities

Celebrity Big Brother is back on TV

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

Stacey Solomon has announced her new ASDA homeware range

Stacey Solomon home range at ASDA revealed

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue were together for three years

When did Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue date and why did they break up?

Celebrities

Kylie Minogue has been the voice of some of the biggest and best pop music hits

What are Kylie Minogue's best songs and albums?

Married At First Sight TV schedule has been revealed

What days is MAFS Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Trixie will decide to travel to New York to be with her husband at the end of Call The Midwife's series finale

Is Trixie leaving Call The Midwife? Helen George's exit explained

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue height, age and net worth revealed

The Body Shop store closures have been announced

Body Shop closures list revealed

News

Ellie and Jonathan have been pictured kissing following filming of MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Ellie Dix pictured kissing Lauren Dunn's husband Jonathan McCullough

Married at First Sight