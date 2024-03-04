When is Sharon Osbourne going into Celebrity Big Brother?

4 March 2024, 20:30

Sharon Osbourne is set to go on Celebrity Big Brother
Sharon Osbourne is set to go on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After reportedly signing up for Celebrity Big Brother, when will Sharon Osbourne go in the CBB house? Here is everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother is coming to our screens for 17 days of fun, friendship and of course lots of drama, as the star-studded cast enter the house.

Former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, 69, Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, Broadway actress Marisha Wallace, 38, social media favourite Zeze Millz and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon, 46, are just some of the housemates said to be taking part in CBB this year.

As we watch Will Best, 39, and AJ Odudu, 36, return to present the launch show, one rumoured celebrity will be missing from the line-up. Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, 71, is reportedly taking part in Celebrity Big Brother for an eye-watering sum of £500,000. Viewers will be overjoyed to see Sharon reunite with former colleague Louis Walsh, 71, but the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, 75, is only going on the show for five days.

When is Sharon Osbourne going in the Celebrity Big Brother house? Here are all the answers you need.

Sharon Osbourne will be reunited with Louis Walsh in CBB
Sharon Osbourne will be reunited with Louis Walsh in CBB. Picture: Getty

When is Sharon Osbourne going into Celebrity Big Brother?

It is currently unknown when Sharon Osbourne will be going into Celebrity Big Brother, however we do know that she will be entering the CBB house at some point during the series.

Sharon is reportedly being paid a whopping £500,000 for her stint in the show, which will see her be a housemate for five days.

Read more: Kate Middleton's family 'furious' uncle Gary Goldsmith has signed up for Celebrity Big Brother

Read more: Did Ulrika Jonsson win Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and what's the presenter up to now?

Sharon Osbourne is married to Ozzy Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne is married to Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: "Bosses did all they could to get Sharon and finally reached a deal she's happy with.

"Sharon will inject enough drama but without her original price tag that was just not feasible.'Producers cannot wait to see her reunite with Louis and know that it will be TV gold."

So far, the rumoured Celebrity Big Brother housemates include: Fern Britton, Louis Walsh, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Lauren Simon, Gary Goldsmith, Levi Roots, Nikita Kuzmin, David Potts, Bradley Riches, Zeze Millz, Marisha Wallace and Colson Smith.

Read more: Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

Read more: Big Brother's Glyn Wise shares plans to become a priest

Read more: Big Brother's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton welcome fourth baby

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Kate Middleton and her uncle Gary Goldsmith have an interesting relationship

Gary Goldsmith and Kate Middleton's relationship explained

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield have had a decade long feud

What happened between Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield? Their This Morning feud revealed

Gary Goldsmith age, wife, daughter and net worth have been announced

Who is Gary Goldsmith? His age, wife, daughter and net worth revealed

Where are Lauren and Jonathan now after Married At First Sight Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Married at First Sight

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn

Will Best age, height, partner and what else he's been on

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

AJ Odudu age, real name, boyfriend and net worth revealed

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is one of the stars entering the Celebrity Big Brother house

Kate Middleton's family 'furious' uncle Gary Goldsmith has signed up for Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother is back on TV

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Married at First Sight

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue were together for three years

When did Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue date and why did they break up?

Celebrities

Married At First Sight TV schedule has been revealed

What days is MAFS Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Trixie will decide to travel to New York to be with her husband at the end of Call The Midwife's series finale

Is Trixie leaving Call The Midwife? Helen George's exit explained

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia had a baby shower

Inside Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Murs Greggs themed baby shower

Stacey Solomon has announced her new ASDA homeware range

Stacey Solomon home range at ASDA revealed

Kylie Minogue has been the voice of some of the biggest and best pop music hits

What are Kylie Minogue's best songs and albums?

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue height, age and net worth revealed

The Body Shop store closures have been announced

Body Shop closures list revealed

News

Ellie and Jonathan have been pictured kissing following filming of MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Ellie Dix pictured kissing Lauren Dunn's husband Jonathan McCullough

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia's Ellie is wed to Ben

Who is Ellie from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Ben and Ellie star on Married At First Sight Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ben and Ellie still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia groom Ben is hoping to find his perfect partner

Who is Ben from MAFS Australia? His age, job, podcast and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Olly Murs

When is Olly Murs baby due? Everything we know about his first child

Mel Schilling is best known for being an expert on Married At First Sight

Mel Schilling's cancer health update, how is the Married At First Sight expert doing?

MAFS Australia 2024 is on our screens

How long is MAFS Australia on for and how many episodes are there?

Married at First Sight

Morrisons are offering Easter eggs at a discounted rate

Easter egg offers 2024 that will save you money this spring

Lifestyle

Jayden is on MAFS Australia 2024

Who is Jayden from MAFS Australia? His age, brother, Instagram and kickboxing career revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Collins and Natalie

Are MAFS Australia's Collins and Natalie still together?

Married at First Sight