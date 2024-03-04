When is Sharon Osbourne going into Celebrity Big Brother?

Sharon Osbourne is set to go on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After reportedly signing up for Celebrity Big Brother, when will Sharon Osbourne go in the CBB house? Here is everything we know.

Celebrity Big Brother is coming to our screens for 17 days of fun, friendship and of course lots of drama, as the star-studded cast enter the house.

Former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, 69, Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, Broadway actress Marisha Wallace, 38, social media favourite Zeze Millz and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon, 46, are just some of the housemates said to be taking part in CBB this year.

As we watch Will Best, 39, and AJ Odudu, 36, return to present the launch show, one rumoured celebrity will be missing from the line-up. Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, 71, is reportedly taking part in Celebrity Big Brother for an eye-watering sum of £500,000. Viewers will be overjoyed to see Sharon reunite with former colleague Louis Walsh, 71, but the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, 75, is only going on the show for five days.

When is Sharon Osbourne going in the Celebrity Big Brother house? Here are all the answers you need.

Sharon Osbourne will be reunited with Louis Walsh in CBB. Picture: Getty

When is Sharon Osbourne going into Celebrity Big Brother?

It is currently unknown when Sharon Osbourne will be going into Celebrity Big Brother, however we do know that she will be entering the CBB house at some point during the series.

Sharon is reportedly being paid a whopping £500,000 for her stint in the show, which will see her be a housemate for five days.

Sharon Osbourne is married to Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: "Bosses did all they could to get Sharon and finally reached a deal she's happy with.

"Sharon will inject enough drama but without her original price tag that was just not feasible.'Producers cannot wait to see her reunite with Louis and know that it will be TV gold."

So far, the rumoured Celebrity Big Brother housemates include: Fern Britton, Louis Walsh, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Lauren Simon, Gary Goldsmith, Levi Roots, Nikita Kuzmin, David Potts, Bradley Riches, Zeze Millz, Marisha Wallace and Colson Smith.

