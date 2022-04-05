Big Brother's Glyn Wise shares plans to become a priest

5 April 2022, 13:11 | Updated: 5 April 2022, 14:50

Big Brother's Glyn Wise is set to become a priest
Big Brother's Glyn Wise is set to become a priest. Picture: Alamy/Instagram/Glyn Wise
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Glyn Wise, one of the stars of Big Brother seven, has announced that he's set to become a priest.

It's now been a whopping 16 years since the most iconic Big Brother series of all time graced our screens.

Big Brother 7, which brought us such moments as 'who is she?!' and *that* water in face incident, introduced us to Glyn Wise, who finished in second place and became one of the most beloved contestants of all time.

Glyn was just 18 when he appeared on the show, and subsequently went on to work in politics and become a teacher.

Glyn was just 18 when he appeared on Big Brother
Glyn was just 18 when he appeared on Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

He is now 34 and living in London, and has just announced that he is now set to become a priest.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "I’ve done it! I’ve been accepted to train for Ordained ministry with the @churchinwales. I’d like to thank the @thechurchofengland for all it’s support at Camden - St Michaels! Ive really enjoyed giving sermons & bringing the good word to people. In 2 years time I’ll be Father Glyn - my life will be like a sketch show out of #VicarofDibley & #FatherTed but I’m looking forward to it! So happy!

"Diolch yn fawr ir #EglwysyngNghymru am y cefnogaeth. Edrych ymlaen i ddechrau ym Medi."

Fellow Big Brother star Paul Burrell congratulated him in the comments, while his co-star Pete Bennett joked: “Can I come to confession please father 😂.”

Glyn moved to London last year, which he described as a 'bucket list' moment.

He also recently told his followers that he was back at university, saying: “Back in University - studying “Theology of Life” & “Spiritual & Theological Formation.” 34 - never too old to go back & study something new.”

