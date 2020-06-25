Where are the Big Brother season 2 contestants now?
Find out what Brian Dowling, Helen Adams, Paul Clarke and more are up to in 2020.
Big Brother: Best Shows Ever will revisit a classic episode from BB2 in tonight's episode (Thursday 24 June).
The reunion show - hosted by Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal - will look back at the episode where Helen Adams said the iconic line: 'I like blinking I do'.
BB2 - which was filmed in 2002 - was the series where the show really became the huge phenomenon that it was in the noughties - here's what the contestants are up to now.
Brian Dowling
Brian was the winner of the series, and was later crowned the Ultimate Big Brother contestant in 2010.
He even presented the show himself when it moved to Channel 5 in 2011, but was replaced by Emma Willis in 2013.
These days, Brian is still working as a presenter - and also featured on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars in 2020.
Helen Adams
Helen, who finished second in the series, was the woman behind the iconic 'I love blinking I do' line - and also had an on-screen romance with Paul Clarke. The pair remained together for five years, but have since split.
After she finished Big Brother, she released a workout DVD called Dance Workout with Helen, and is now married with a daughter.
Dean O'Loughlin
Dean came third in the series, and subsequently set up a company selling tea-bag bins with fellow housemate Stuart. a company set up with fellow housemate Stuart selling tea-bag bins.
Paul Clarke
Paul and Helen did a number of showbiz events and magazine interviews as a couple when they were together, and Paul subsequently returned to his job as a car designer.
Elizabeth Woodcock
Elizabeth finished in fourth place, and subsequently pursued a career as a writer and editor.
Paul "Bubble" Ferguson
Bubble made a few TV appearances after leaving the house, and also had a part in a pantomime.
Stuart Hosking
As well as setting up the business with fellow housemate Dean, Stuart also worked in the IT industry.
