Where are the Big Brother season 2 contestants now?

Where are the Big Brother season 2 contestants now? Picture: PA

Find out what Brian Dowling, Helen Adams, Paul Clarke and more are up to in 2020.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever will revisit a classic episode from BB2 in tonight's episode (Thursday 24 June).

The reunion show - hosted by Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal - will look back at the episode where Helen Adams said the iconic line: 'I like blinking I do'.

BB2 - which was filmed in 2002 - was the series where the show really became the huge phenomenon that it was in the noughties - here's what the contestants are up to now.

Brian Dowling

Brian Dowling presenting Big Brother for two years after its move to Channel 5. Picture: PA

Brian was the winner of the series, and was later crowned the Ultimate Big Brother contestant in 2010.

He even presented the show himself when it moved to Channel 5 in 2011, but was replaced by Emma Willis in 2013.

These days, Brian is still working as a presenter - and also featured on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars in 2020.

Helen Adams

Helen finished in second place. Picture: PA

Helen, who finished second in the series, was the woman behind the iconic 'I love blinking I do' line - and also had an on-screen romance with Paul Clarke. The pair remained together for five years, but have since split.

After she finished Big Brother, she released a workout DVD called Dance Workout with Helen, and is now married with a daughter.

Dean O'Loughlin

Dean O'Loughlin came third. Picture: PA

Dean came third in the series, and subsequently set up a company selling tea-bag bins with fellow housemate Stuart. a company set up with fellow housemate Stuart selling tea-bag bins.

Paul Clarke

Paul and Helen were in a relationship after their time in Big Brother. Picture: PA

Paul and Helen did a number of showbiz events and magazine interviews as a couple when they were together, and Paul subsequently returned to his job as a car designer.

Elizabeth Woodcock

Elizabeth came in fourth place. Picture: PA

Elizabeth finished in fourth place, and subsequently pursued a career as a writer and editor.

Paul "Bubble" Ferguson

Bubble left the house on day 36. Picture: PA

Bubble made a few TV appearances after leaving the house, and also had a part in a pantomime.

Stuart Hosking

Stuart Hosking with his wife Sian after leaving the house. Picture: PA

As well as setting up the business with fellow housemate Dean, Stuart also worked in the IT industry.

