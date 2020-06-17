Big Brother 7's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton are still married and have three children

Grace and Mikey from the seventh series of Big Brother are still going strong - 14 years after meeting on the show.

Last night's episode of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever took us on a trip down memory lane to 2006, with perhaps the most iconic series of the show ever made - Big Brother 7.

The series that brought us Nikki Grahame's tantrums, Glyn Wise's egg-cooking, and *that* water throwing incident also gave us one of the few lasting Big Brother romances - Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton.

Read more: Where are the cast of Big Brother 7 now?

After getting together while in the house, the pair ended up getting married - and share three kids Georgina, Spencer and Allegra.

Grace recently up to The Sun about her time in the house, saying: "I absolutely loved every second of it from the audition rounds to all the amazing opportunities that came after the show.

"The highlight really was meeting my husband, the daddy of our three munchkins.

"Mikey has said that there was an immediate attraction and I thought, 'wow this will be a fantastic summer'.

"It was kind of like a holiday romance. We just enjoyed it really and everything we did since then has felt right for us."

Read more: Where is Big Brother's 'Nasty' Nick Bateman now?

Grace set up a number of performing arts schools after finishing Big Brother, which she has since sold for millions, and Mikey now owns an advertising company.

The couple recently appeared on Loose Women to talk about how reality TV has changed over the years.

Mikey said: "It's a bit over, I think Big Brother and stuff like that. I'll be honest – we kind of like Love Island and I'm a Celeb.

"It's a lot hotter than Big Brother now, more glamorous. We still watch them, when we're not putting the kids to bed."

NOW READ:

11 of Big Brother's most iconic moments ever