11 of Big Brother's most iconic moments ever

From Nikki Grahame's meltdown to 'David is dead', here's a look back at some iconic Big Brother moments.

Big Brother is returning to our screens to mark its 20th anniversary.

Almost two years after it was cancelled by Channel 5, legendary host Davina McCall and CBB winner Ryan Clark-Neal will be back to front the new show titled Big Brother's Best Shows Ever Show.

So as we relive the best episodes, let’s take a look back at the most iconic moments in Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother history.

Nasty Nick's lies

All the way back in 2000, Craig Phillips went down in history when he confronted Nasty Nick on his plan to get everyone to vote against each another so he could win.

Nick then became the first ever person to be dramatically chucked out of the house for cheating.

Read More: Gordon Ramsey 'bringing back Hell's Kitchen UK' to ITV after 16 years

Nikki Grahame’s ‘Who is she?’

One of the most iconic TV moments in history, Nikki stormed into the diary room in 2006, fuming about fellow housemate Susie nominating her.

She shrieked: "Who is she? Who is she? Who is she? Where did you find her?

"I can feel the venom pouring out of me as I breathe. I hate her, I tell you now. I'm going to find it very difficult to be pleasant to it. I don't even want to look at it."

Ziggy and Chanelle's romance

Dubbed the Posh and Becks of reality TV, Chanelle Hayes and Ziggy Lichman appeared on the eighth series of reality show.

Their on-off romance gripped the nation, but they were unable to make the relationship work in the real world.

Ziggy and Chanelle had a romance in the Big Brother house. Picture: Channel 4

Gemma Collins getting her hair done

Let’s face it, every minute of Gemma Collins’ Celebrity Big Brother appearance was iconic.

But our favourite moment was when she chose to have a blow dry which meant the rest of her housemates weren’t allowed hot water for a day.

Jade Goody and East Anglia

The late Jade Goody won the hearts of the nation when she appeared on the show in 2002.

One of her most famous moments came when she asked: "East Anglia? That's abroad,"

She went on: "Every time a person uses the word East Anglia I actually think they are talking about, you know, aeroplane business, like loads of flights, like next to Tunisia and places like that.”

Jade Goody appeared on Big Brother in 2002. Picture: Channel 4

Chantelle signing on Celebrity Big Brother

Chantelle Houghton, a non-celebrity, managed to win Celebrity Big Brother after convincing the others she was a singer.

And let’s not forget the moment she gave a really cringe performance of ‘I Want It All’ by fake band Kandy Floss.

Chantelle Houghton singing on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Channel 4

Makosi and Anthony in the hot tub

When Makosi Musambasi and Anthony Hutton got steamy in the hot tub in 2006, Makosi was left thinking there might be a Big Brother baby on the way.

Kim Woodburn’s explosive row

Security were forced to intervene and drag Kim Woodburn out of the Big Brother house in 2017 after an explosive argument with Nicola McLean.

Kim told Nicola she was “a horrible girl” who is leading the house, before raging: “You’re a two-faced bunch, chicken-livered s**ts.”

Kim Woodburn was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: Channel 5

Sophie changing her name to Dogface

Sophie Reade won the reality show back in 2009 after changing her middle name to"Dogface" to win a task.

Sophie Reade won Big Brother in 2009. Picture: PA Images

George Galloway’s cat impression

When politician George Galloway roleplayed as a cat, he got a little bit too enthusiastic, leaving the whole nation cringing.

"Now would you like me.... to be the cat", he asked Rula Lenska back in 2006.

George Galloway pretended to be a cat. Picture: Channel 4

The infamous 'David is dead' moment

Who can forget Tiffany Pollard misunderstanding Angie Bowie?

After being told about David Bowie’s death, Angie – who was married to the singer for 10 years – told Tiffany: “David’s dead.”

Mistakenly thinking she meant their housemate, David Gest, Tiffany began screaming hysterically, telling the housemates that their co-star had passed away.

Now Read: Big Brother: Best Shows Ever to kick off with Nasty Nick showdown