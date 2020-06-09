When is Big Brother: Best Shows Ever reunion show on E4 and how many episodes are there?

The Big Brother reunion episodes will be played on E4 from Sunday 14 June - here's everything you need to know about the series.

In news that's sure to make you feel *very* old, Big Brother is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The OG reality show - which first aired in 2000 - ran for a whopping 18 years, before being discontinued two years ago.

Big Brother has given us such moments as Makosi and Anthony's hot tub party, Nikki Grahame saying 'Who is she?!', and a very shocking moment involving a bottle, and it's back for a series of reunion episodes this Sunday.

🚨 BIG BROTHER: BEST SHOWS EVER 🚨



Starting June 14th, the most memorable and iconic #BigBrother episodes from over the years will be revisited on YOUR TELLY.



Tag a friend and make their entire week with this news... @Rylan @ThisisDavina @radioleary @EmmaWillis #BBUK pic.twitter.com/xH8R7dkQJc — E4 (@E4Tweets) June 9, 2020

How will Big Brother: Best Shows Ever work?

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever will feature Davina McCall, Dermot O'Leary, Rylan Clarke-Neal and Emma Willis looking back at some of the show's most iconic moments, picking their favourites to be shown during the episode.

Karl Warner, controller of E4, said: "Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the greatest episodes of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother will be playing on E4.

Davina presented Big Brother until its move to Channel 5 in 2011. Picture: PA

"For some it might be the first time they’ve seen the shows, for others a chance to relive some properly iconic TV. We can’t wait to see which moments Davina and Rylan pick."

Davina added: "I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience.

"And of course, all you diehard fans out there… It’s good to be back. Big Brother’s missed you."

And Bit On The Side presenter Rylan said: "Over the years Big Brother has brought groundbreaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we’re all playing the role of housemates, let’s go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes."

Emma, who took over as host from Davina for its move to Channel 5, said: "It’s no secret that I’m a mega fan of the show so it was so fun to reminisce about all of the incredible moments from BB over the years."

Former Big Brother's Little Brother presenter Dermot added: "Just under 20 years ago I started working on a show named Big Brother.

"20 years on, it’s still one of the most talked about reality shows of all time, and I’m so excited to take a walk down memory lane and come together with Davina, Rylan and Emma to reminisce."

How many episodes of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever will there be?

There will be 10 episodes in total, kicking off this Sunday (June 14) at 9pm on E4.

Is there a trailer for Big Brother: Best Shows ever?

There is! You can watch it below:

