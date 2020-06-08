Helen Flanagan vows to stop editing pictures to be a ‘better role model’ for her daughters

8 June 2020, 13:39

Helen Flanagan vowed to stop editing her Instagram pictures, something she has confessed to doing previously
Helen Flanagan vowed to stop editing her Instagram pictures, something she has confessed to doing previously. Picture: Instagram/Helen Flanagan
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The actress stripped down to her underwear as she posed in unedited shots with her daughter Matilda.

Helen Flanagan, 29, has vowed to stop editing her social media pictures.

The Coronation Street actress took to Instagram this weekend as she set out to be a "better role model" for her two daughters.

Helen, who is mum to Matilda, four, and Delilah, 23 months, posed in her underwear in a collection of pictures, explaining that she wants her daughters to "love and feel confident in their own skin".

READ MORE: Kate Ferdinand opens up about awkward chats she's had with Rio's kids about sex

Helen Flanagan said she wants to be a "better role model" to her daughters
Helen Flanagan said she wants to be a "better role model" to her daughters. Picture: Helen Flanagan/Instagram

Alongside the pictures – some of herself and some with her daughter Matilda – Helen wrote: "I’ve decided to stop editing my pictures to be a better role model to my daughters."

She went on: "I’ve been lucky enough to carry two healthy babies and nurse them both for nearly two years.

Helen admitted to having edited her pictures before
Helen admitted to having edited her pictures before. Picture: Instagram/Helen Flanagan

"My skin on my stomach has changed, my boobs massively have (no creepy comments from any creepy men here this is a post about body confidence for other women, I will just delete and block) the change in my boobs definitely has made me feel less confident in myself but I wouldn’t change a thing.

Helen is mum to Matilda, 4, and Delilah, who is almost 2
Helen is mum to Matilda, 4, and Delilah, who is almost 2. Picture: Instagram/Helen Flanagan

"I have cellulite, I don’t have a big bum I have edited it in the past as it’s something I am self conscious of. I’d look at other women on Instagram and put myself down for not looking like that."

She continued: "Me and Matilda were dancing around here. I want to teach her to love and feel confident in her own skin and that beauty is in the inside and doing that by example."

Helen posed with her daughter Matilda in the pictures
Helen posed with her daughter Matilda in the pictures. Picture: Instagram/Helen Flanagan

Helen's fans were quick to congratulate the star on her statement, and the confident pictures.

One person commented: "No need to edit anything!! It’s refreshing as beautiful to see."

Another added: "Much respect to you hun you’ll inspire loads of young people."

READ MORE: Gogglebox apologises to Eamonn Holmes following 'idiotic and cruel' edit

