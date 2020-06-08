Kate Ferdinand opens up about awkward chats she's had with Rio's kids about sex

Kate Ferdinand has opened up about awkward conversations with Rio's kids. Picture: Instagram

Kate Ferdinand has revealed Rio's kids have asked awkward questions about sex.

The former TOWIE star is step mother to her husband’s three children Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine.

But the kids are so keen to add another brother or sister to the brook, that they have been bringing up very awkward conversations about sex.

In fact, 29-year-old Kate even revealed they have outlined a timetable for when she can make a baby during lockdown.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to The Sun Online, Kate, 29, said: “Conversations have got a bit graphic with the kids.

“They’re saying: ‘When are you going to do it, then?’ It’s so funny.”

She added: “One of them said: ‘You’re not going to have [sex] in lockdown while we’re in the house so I think you’re going to have it in October.’ I’m like: ‘I can’t believe I’m having this conversation!’”

Kate and Rio, 41, got married in a lavish ceremony last year after getting engaged during a trip to Abu Dhabi in November 2018.

Tate, Lorenz and Tia tragically lost their mother Rebecca to breast cancer back in 2015, with Rio regularly opening up about his struggles as a single parent.

Kate also spoke out about transitioning into a stepmum as part of the BBC documentary ‘Becoming a Stepfamily’.

The reality star admitted: “I can’t ring my friends and ask them what to do – no one has a partner with kids whose mum has died. No one really knows what to say. I know that I’m caring and hope that’s enough.

“We don’t want to wake up one day and think ‘we’ve done that wrong’ and the kids are unhappy.”

After the touching show aired, Kate shared her plans to have a baby with Rio and hopes it will bring the family “closer”.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, she said: “I think [having a baby] will bring us all together, tighter, closer as a knit. It’s weird because when we’re in the house and it’s us five, I feel like their mum and I know I’m not their mum and we all feel the same. I just feel like they’re my children. It’s a normal family.

“I always thought I wanted a big family but I’d never thought think I’d get it this way. It’s just mad when I think about it. I thought I’d have a big family but with three step kids and them losing their mum I never saw it being this way.”

