Gogglebox apologises to Eamonn Holmes following 'idiotic and cruel' edit

Eamonn Holmes has now accepted Gogglebox's apology for he slammed the show for a 'cruel' edit on Friday night.

Gogglebox issued an apology to Eamonn Holmes over the weekend after he received backlash for appearing to make a lighthearted joke in response to an emotional clip.

Eamonn was on the show with his wife Ruth Langsford, and the pair watched a clip about a 10-year-old boy who resuscitated his dad after he had a heart attack on BBC's Ambulance.

Celebrity Gogglebox aired on Friday night. Picture: Channel 4

When the clip was finished, Eamonn was shown telling a story about him driving Ruth to hospital when she was pregnant, joking about how they argued en route.

He received backlash on Twitter for his actions, which prompted him to reveal that he had actually told a story about his father dying on a heart attack on the side of the road.

Taking to social media to slam Gogglebox for the edit, he wrote: "In reply to a number of complaints ....I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my Father dying from a Heart Attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his Father CPR . Idiotic and cruel edit.

In reply to a number of complaints ....

I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my Father dying from a Heart Attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his Father CPR . Idiotic and cruel edit. — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 5, 2020

So following a tragedy that has forever haunted my family, I am in no mood for criticising holier than thou mouthpieces on here who haven't gone through what we did. I had nothing but praise and emotion for the Ambulance control room TV programme. An atrocious edit @StudioLambert — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 5, 2020

How my Father died was a particularly horrible experience for my Mother , my younger brother and his friend who were all in the car .

The resuscitation in The BBC Ambulance programme was as close as could be to my Dad's passing.Yet I am the one edited to make it look like a laugh — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 5, 2020

"So following a tragedy that has forever haunted my family, I am in no mood for criticising holier than thou mouthpieces on here who haven't gone through what we did. I had nothing but praise and emotion for the Ambulance control room TV programme. An atrocious edit @StudioLambert.

"How my Father died was a particularly horrible experience for my Mother , my younger brother and his friend who were all in the car.

Thank you everyone for seeing what happened tonight. Just awful that it did and that I have had to explain.

Anyone who works in The Ambulance Service or who has experienced the impact of Sudden Death will understand. I now need to put my phone down. Goodnight

🙏🙏🙏😔 — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 5, 2020

"The resuscitation in The BBC Ambulance programme was as close as could be to my Dad's passing. Yet I am the one edited to make it look like a laugh."

Gogglebox subsequently apologised in a statement, saying: "We have apologised to Eamonn over what happened in this week’s episode. We understand and respect Eamonn’s feelings on such a deeply personal story.

For those who judged me wrongly. I think it's important you read this.

It was a bad edit and we move on with what should be a fun experience on what is almost always a very entertaining programme.

Thank you @C4Gogglebox https://t.co/RAqXELZFxB — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 6, 2020

"We have taken the decision to edit the episode for future repeats and All 4. We look forward to working with Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the series."

Eamonn has now accepted Gogglebox's apology, saying: "After last night's clumsy edit which led to a huge amount of distress and outrage to viewers, myself and my family.... Thank you @c4gogglebox, We move on and look forward to making fun TV."

