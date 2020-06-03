Junior Andre looks the spitting image of dad Peter in Mysterious Girl video as he flashes abs

Junior looks just like his dad. Picture: Instagram

Junior, 14, looks exactly like his father in a new Instagram post, and fans can't believe the likeness!

Peter Andre's son, Junior recently posted a snap to his social media and fans can't believe how much he looks like his dad during his Mysterious Girl days in the snap.

Junior, 14, is Peter's eldest biological child whom he shares with Katie Price, and he frequently posts pictures with his family on Instagram.

The teen has amassed a whopping 211,000 followers on the platform and has recently been posting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Peter, 47, has an absolute mini-me in his son, who posted a picture of himself in a similar pose to his father on Instagram last month.

In the snap, Junior is laying back with a bandana on, similar to an old picture of Peter back in his younger pop star years.

The picture that's blown everyone's minds is the most recent one though, where Junior flashes his six pack and looks exactly like Peter did in the Mysterious Girl video that shot him to fame in 1995.

He captioned his photo taken at home: "Been gyming quite a bit lately. I’m no where near to what I wanna be, but I’m getting closer n closer... Y am I so like mowgli from the jungle book [sic]."

The teen's been smashing the gym sessions. Picture: Instagram

He's the spitting image of his father. Picture: Instagram

His mum's ex Kieran Hayler, who is a personal trainer, commented beneath the post: "Yes junior 💪💪💪💪"

Peter jokingly commented: "Ab solutely proud of you son"

When Peter was aged 14, he was taking part in dancing competitions in Australia and by the age of 16 he had been signed to a record label.

He released the number one hit Mysterious Girl aged 23.