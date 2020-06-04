Big Brother return date confirmed as Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal host anniversary specials

4 June 2020, 11:59 | Updated: 4 June 2020, 12:00

Big Brother has announced the air date for Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal's 'Best Shows Ever'.

If you’ve run out of series’ to binge watch during lockdown, don’t worry because Big Brother will be back on our screens for ten 20th anniversary specials.

On June 14, we’ll get to see former host of the show Davina McCall team up with Rylan Clark-Neal to take a look back at the most iconic moments in the show’s history.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever will run for ten, 75 minute episodes on Sundays through to Thursdays for two weeks, and will recap everything we’ve missed about the legendary series.

Davina McCall hosted Big Brother for ten years
Davina McCall hosted Big Brother for ten years. Picture: PA Images

So get ready to watch Nikki Grahame’s meltdowns, Nasty Nick's sneaky lies and that iconic moment Tiffany mistakenly thought the late David Guest had died in the house.

Read More: Shayne Ward says he’s in 'no rush' to marry Sophie Austin as couple postpone wedding

Davina, 52, teased what is to come in a first look at the pair filming from their own homes.

She wrote: "Look what just happened! Had the best day filming for @E4Tweets @Channel4. Love working with you so much @Rylan... so so much".

Rylan added: "So 12 year old me just had the time of his life."

A trailer released earlier this week also dropped a few hints, showing Brigitte Nielsen and former mother-in-law Jackie Stallone's reunion, as well as George Galloway's bizarre cat moment in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Davina hosted Big Brother from the first series in 2000 and when it moved to Channel 5 in 2010, while Rylan fronted the spin-off Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

Speaking about recently revisiting Big Brother, Davina teased: "I love the show with all of my heart and can't wait to share it with a whole new audience. And of course, all you diehard fans out there...It's good to be back. Big Brother's missed you."

Rylan added: "Over the years Big Brother has brought ground breaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we're all playing the role of housemates, let's go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes."

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever premieres Sunday, June 14 at 9pm on E4.

