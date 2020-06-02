6 shows to watch after you've finished Normal People

Looking for shows like Normal People? Here's a list of similar series' to watch next...

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably binge watched the entire 12 episodes of Normal People during lockdown.

Having established itself as one of 2020’s best dramas, the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel follows the heartwarming story of Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones).

But if you’re devastated the series has come to an end, we’ve come up with a list of similar shows which will have you feeling equally as warm insides.

Series’ to watch after Normal People

Never Have I Ever - Netflix

If you loved watching Connell and Marianne growing up in Normal People, Netflix’s Never Have I Ever tackles many of the same themes.

It boasts a bright, bubbly tone, compared to Sally Rooney’s intense emotion, the Mindy Kaling-created series follows 15-year-old Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who tries to make herself more popular at school.

Never have I ever on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Forever - Amazon prime

Adult couple June (Maya Rudolph) and Oscar (Fred Armisen) have many similarities to Marianne and Connell. The story follows them on a ski trip which goes terrible wrong and leaves their ‘normal’ suburban lives turned upside down.

Catastrophe - All 4

It might not be quite as romantic as Normal People, but Channel 4’s Catastrophe depicts a modern day relationship in the best way possible.

When Sharon (Sharon Horgan) meets Rob (Rob Delaney) on a night out, they spend a night together and end up expecting a baby. This leads to the pair falling into a bizarre, yet gripping relationship.

Catastrophe on All 4. Picture: Channel 4

Easy - Netflix

Netflix’s Easy boasts an incredible alstar cast of Jake Johnson, Elizabeth Reaser, Sophia Bush and Orlando Bloom and focuses on a variety of characters living in Chicago.

However, the intense love stories and relatable dating issues have similarities to Marianne and Connell’s journey.

Love - Netflix

This three series comedy by Judd Apatow is set in Los Angeles and follows the relationship between opposites Gus (Paul Rust) and Mickey (Gillian Jacobs). While Gus is depicted as a misfit, Mickey is introduced as a cool, free-spirited, recovering addict.

Just like Normal People, they both have a lot of baggage, but are drawn together through different moments in their lives.

Love is available on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

This is Us - Amazon Prime

If Marianne and Connell made you ball your eyes out and you want another good cry, This is Us is the series for you.

The drama was made by the writers of 2011 film Crazy Stupid Love and follows the ‘normal’ lives of two parents and three children.

