Normal People won't return for a second season, insists Paul Mescal

The lead actor doesn't think there will be another series. Picture: BBC

The heartthrob has become an overnight sensation and spoke about the future of the BBC series.

Normal People's leading man Paul Mescal has revealed he would love the chance to return as Connell for a second series, but that it's "not on the cards".

The actor, who played the heartthrob Connell Waldron in Sally Rooney's TV adaptation of the best-selling novel, has become an overnight sensation since the series was released, and he spoke to Wonderland Magazine about it all.

The series has been a smash hit. Picture: BBC

The 12-part BBC adaptation has been a lockdown hit, with everyone binge-watching the Irish love story.

Paul, 24, admitted the ending of the series left viewers with many “unanswered” questions between his character and love interest Marianne Sheridan, however, as Rooney hasn't written a sequel, Paul said he wasn’t sure whether there will be another season.

The actor said of Connell: “Oh, there's no question that character to me is still alive and breathing and very much has a lot of life left to live, and has a relationship with Marianne that is maybe unfinished.

“I do feel like the series that has finished is its own thing, and I'm totally comfortable with that.

“It's not on the cards at the moment, but if I got the opportunity to play him again, amazing.”

Paul added that he can't believe how he's been launched to fame pretty much overnight, and that it's hard to fully comprehend it in lockdown.

He said: “I feel the success of the show when I pick my phone up, but when I put my phone down, nothing has changed from before or after the release.”

The star has been snapped by the paparazzi on his way to do his weekly shops near his home in London, and admitted to getting embraced when approached by fans of the show.

As well as this, the actor discussed how proud he was to portray the role in the series, which has a lot of sex scenes that have been praised for how "real" they seem.

Paul continued: “Sex. Mental health. Young people today.

“It was the opportunity to present something that you feel is documented in a way that feels realistic to you as a young person

“And I wanted to do due justice, with the way we were written we had a massive opportunity to put certain things right with how sex is portrayed on screen.”