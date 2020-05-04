Normal people series 2: Will there be a second season of the hit drama?

4 May 2020, 08:22

Will there be another season of Normal People?
Will there be another season of Normal People? Picture: BBC

Will there be a second season of Normal People? And when will it air? Here's what we know...

BBC’s latest adaptation Normal People has captured the hearts of the nation since its release.

Based on Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel of the same name, it tells the story of main characters Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan who fall in and out of love throughout their lives.

But with plenty of us racing through all 12 episodes, fans have been left wondering whether there will be another series. So, here’s everything you need to know…

Will there be a second series of Normal People?

It’s unknown whether there will be a second season on BBC’s Normal People.

Talking about the possibility of a sequel series, co-producer Ed Guiney previously said there were no immediate plans as they are busy adapting another one of Sally Rooney’s novels.

He said: "Not in the short term. We've turned our attention – we're adapting Conversations with Friends (Sally's debut novel) as a television series.

Read More: Normal People cast: Who stars in the new series with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal?

"It's the same basic team. Lenny (Abrahamson) is going to direct it and is across it as an executive producer. And Alice Birch and all of us at Element Pictures.

"So that's what we'll be turning our attention to next. But maybe down the line we'll come back to Connell and Marianne."

Director Lenny added: "I have a fantasy of doing a kind of 10-year… you know, seeing where they are in 10 years' time sort of thing. It'd be good."

Normal People has not been confirmed for a second series
Normal People has not been confirmed for a second series. Picture: BBC

But after the success of season one, it seems as though the cast are keen to tell more of Connel and Marianne's story.

Asked whether he’d appear in a second season, Connel actor Paul Mescal said: "If that was the case, then absolutely.

"I think what's glorious about it is that the book definitely feels final about their lives. They're still existing in the world somewhere. I think that's probably a question for Sally and everybody else.

“But I'll put my hand up and say I'd play Connell until the cows come home."

Daisy Edgar-Jones - who plays Marianne - added: "Same. Yeah, very much so."

Now Read: How many episodes of Normal People are there? And how can I watch it?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island 2020 has been cancelled after it was decided by ITV bosses the risk of COVID-19 was too high.

Love Island bosses cancel this year's show due to coronavirus pandemic
Holly Willoughby's shirt is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £150 polka dot shirt from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Ashley speaks to Chloe Veitch

Too Hot To Handle's Chloe Veitch shares dad's tip for coping with new fame
The Malone family has defended Gogglebox over social distancing

Gogglebox’s Malone family hit back after show is accused of breaking social distancing rules
Piers Morgan will not be appearing on GMB

Piers Morgan forced to pull out of Good Morning Britain after developing coronavirus symptoms

Trending on Heart

Being at home all the time is strange, but you can make the best of it

UK lockdown 2020: Home furnishings and gadgets to make isolation more comfortable

Lifestyle

Amanda Holden has released a new charity single in aid of NHS Charities

Amanda Holden's NHS charity single reaches number 4 in the charts

Marc Warren as Piet Van Der Valk

Van Der Valk 2020 cast: Who stars in the new drama with Marc Warren and Emma Fielding?
Where is Van Der Valk filmed?

Where is Van Der Valk filmed and why is it in English?

Here's what the Gogglebox cast do for a living

What do the Gogglebox stars do for a living?