Will there be a second season of Normal People? And when will it air? Here's what we know...

BBC’s latest adaptation Normal People has captured the hearts of the nation since its release.

Based on Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel of the same name, it tells the story of main characters Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan who fall in and out of love throughout their lives.

But with plenty of us racing through all 12 episodes, fans have been left wondering whether there will be another series. So, here’s everything you need to know…

Will there be a second series of Normal People?

It’s unknown whether there will be a second season on BBC’s Normal People.

Talking about the possibility of a sequel series, co-producer Ed Guiney previously said there were no immediate plans as they are busy adapting another one of Sally Rooney’s novels.

He said: "Not in the short term. We've turned our attention – we're adapting Conversations with Friends (Sally's debut novel) as a television series.

"It's the same basic team. Lenny (Abrahamson) is going to direct it and is across it as an executive producer. And Alice Birch and all of us at Element Pictures.

"So that's what we'll be turning our attention to next. But maybe down the line we'll come back to Connell and Marianne."

Director Lenny added: "I have a fantasy of doing a kind of 10-year… you know, seeing where they are in 10 years' time sort of thing. It'd be good."

But after the success of season one, it seems as though the cast are keen to tell more of Connel and Marianne's story.

Asked whether he’d appear in a second season, Connel actor Paul Mescal said: "If that was the case, then absolutely.

"I think what's glorious about it is that the book definitely feels final about their lives. They're still existing in the world somewhere. I think that's probably a question for Sally and everybody else.

“But I'll put my hand up and say I'd play Connell until the cows come home."

Daisy Edgar-Jones - who plays Marianne - added: "Same. Yeah, very much so."

