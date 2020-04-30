How many episodes of Normal People are there? And how can I watch it?

How many Normal People episodes are there? And can I watch them all now? Here's what we know...

If you need something else to binge watch during lockdown, look no further than Normal People.

The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the same name, tells the complicated story of Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan who fall in and out of love with each other over several years.

But as we get lost in their romance, how many episodes are there of Normal People? And how can I watch it online? Find out everything…

Normal People runs for 12 episodes. Picture: BBC

How many episodes of Normal People are there?

The series is made up of 12-episodes which are all half an hour long.

The entire box set landed on BBC Three on Sunday, April 26, but it will also air on BBC One from Monday, April 27 at 9pm with weekly double episodes.

Read More: Normal People cast: Who stars in the new series with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal?

How can I watch Normal People?

You'll can watch Normal People on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

A second season of Normal People has not been announced. Picture: BBC

Will there be another series of Normal People?

It is unknown whether a Normal People season 2 is in the works.

However, the stars of the show certainly haven’t ruled out a second series, with Connell actor Paul Mescal telling NME: “Series one is the book.

“But we don’t know what’s on the other side. The great thing about these two characters is that their lives continue.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones - who plays Marianne - added: “That’s what’s so wonderful about the book. At the end, they’re very much alive and you’re left not knowing where they’re gonna go. It’s upsetting to read, but it’s also quite thrilling and realistic.

“We’ve left the series in a similar way. I think it’s quite interesting to leave it open.”

There is some good news, as another 12-part Sally Rooney BBC adaptation was given the go ahead earlier this year based on her debut novel Conversations with Friends.

Read Now: Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious quarantine parody of Friends theme song