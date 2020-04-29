Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious quarantine parody of Friends theme song

Jennifer Aniston has delighted fans by sharing a quarantine version of Friends theme song.

It was recently revealed that Friends will be getting a special reunion show later this year.

And now the iconic theme tune has also had a reboot, after one fan created a hilarious lockdown parody of "I'll Be There for You".

The song - originally sung by The Rembrandts - has since gone viral, with Friends’ very own Jennifer Aniston, 51, even sharing it on Instagram.

Clearly amused, the Rachel Green actress re-posted clips of the parody, which sees Irish singer-songwriter JC Stewart change the words to fit his new lockdown routine.

Jennifer Anniston shard JC Stewart's Friends parody. Picture: Instagram

Inspired by his constant fridge-opening and Tiger King-binging, he captioned the post "If they filmed Friends in 2020."

Although the first couple of lines remain the same, he later sings: “It looks like we'll be inside for a year/ Or it might only be a day, a week or months -- it's really not clear.”

The chorus then reads: “So I'll be here all day, looking into the fridge/ I'll be here all day just binging Tiger King/ I'll be here all day, and you will be too.”

Since going viral, JC Stewart has shared his shock on his own Instagram page.

“Just to recap the day, Jennifer Anniston shared my song,” before cheekily adding: “Jennifer let’s get married”.

Jennifer Aniston is isolating with her dogs. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Jennifer is currently isolating with her pet dog, and has been sharing adorable photos on Instagram.

Alongside the pictures of her Schnauzer mix Clyde and black and white pit bull Sophie, she wrote: "Big day..." and "Exhausted."

This comes after it was revealed the much anticipated Friends reunion has been postponed because of the pandemic.

According to a report by Vulture, the special episode, which was reportedly set to be released in early May, has not been filmed yet.

However, a spokesman said it will be coming to the streaming platform “soon”.

The cast, including Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have confirmed that they will all be taking part in the reunion when it is safe to do so.

