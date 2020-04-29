Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious quarantine parody of Friends theme song

29 April 2020, 10:38

Jennifer Aniston has delighted fans by sharing a quarantine version of Friends theme song.

It was recently revealed that Friends will be getting a special reunion show later this year.

And now the iconic theme tune has also had a reboot, after one fan created a hilarious lockdown parody of "I'll Be There for You".

The song - originally sung by The Rembrandts - has since gone viral, with Friends’ very own Jennifer Aniston, 51, even sharing it on Instagram.

Clearly amused, the Rachel Green actress re-posted clips of the parody, which sees Irish singer-songwriter JC Stewart change the words to fit his new lockdown routine.

Jennifer Anniston shard JC Stewart's Friends parody
Jennifer Anniston shard JC Stewart's Friends parody. Picture: Instagram

Inspired by his constant fridge-opening and Tiger King-binging, he captioned the post "If they filmed Friends in 2020."

Although the first couple of lines remain the same, he later sings: “It looks like we'll be inside for a year/ Or it might only be a day, a week or months -- it's really not clear.”

Read More: One of Phoebe's triplets from Friends is now all grown up and a TikTok sensation

The chorus then reads: “So I'll be here all day, looking into the fridge/ I'll be here all day just binging Tiger King/ I'll be here all day, and you will be too.”

Since going viral, JC Stewart has shared his shock on his own Instagram page.

“Just to recap the day, Jennifer Anniston shared my song,” before cheekily adding: “Jennifer let’s get married”.

Read More: Friends cast 'secretly record hilarious 90-minute reunion special on Zoom'

Jennifer Aniston is isolating with her dogs
Jennifer Aniston is isolating with her dogs. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Jennifer is currently isolating with her pet dog, and has been sharing adorable photos on Instagram.

Alongside the pictures of her Schnauzer mix Clyde and black and white pit bull Sophie, she wrote: "Big day..." and "Exhausted."

This comes after it was revealed the much anticipated Friends reunion has been postponed because of the pandemic.

According to a report by Vulture, the special episode, which was reportedly set to be released in early May, has not been filmed yet.

However, a spokesman said it will be coming to the streaming platform “soon”.

The cast, including Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have confirmed that they will all be taking part in the reunion when it is safe to do so.

Now Read: Which Friends character are you?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £300 green striped dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Francesca's admitted to having surgery on the show

Has Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago had a boob job and what other surgery has she had done?
Who plays Cheese in Our Girl and what else has he been in?

Who plays Cheese in Our Girl? And what else has Danny Hatchard been in?
Our Girl fans are convinced Elvis isn't dead

Is Elvis still alive in Our Girl? Theories and conspiracies

Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street?

Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street? And how did her character Tina McIntyre die?

Trending on Heart

Royal Mail will not be delivering letters on Saturdays until further notice

Royal Mail axe Saturday letter deliveries amid coronavirus pandemic

News

VE day falls on Bank Holiday weekend

VE Day 2020: When is it and why are we celebrating it?

Lifestyle

Next has unveiled plans to reopen some stores

Next announces plans to reopen some stores - and hints at massive sale when they return

Lifestyle

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have welcomed a baby boy

Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds welcome baby boy

News

This 50p could be worth £120 to coin-mad collectors

Is your 50p is worth £300? Most valuable coins revealed, with rarest design fetching hundreds on eBay

Lifestyle

Missy the cat has found a new home

Cat with no ears finds loving home and is first to be adopted mid-lockdown

Lifestyle