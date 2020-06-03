Shayne Ward says he’s in 'no rush' to marry Sophie Austin as couple postpone wedding

Coronation Street's Shayne Ward has spoken out about postponing his wedding to Hollyoaks' Sophie Austin.

Shayne Ward has opened up about postponing his wedding to fiancee Sophie Austin because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Coronation Street star appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday from the comfort of his home.

And after Lorraine Kelly asked 35-year-old Shayne about him putting their big day on hold, he joked: "Don't tell Sophie," before explaining: "We spoke about it – and that's what's nice about it, everything can wait and there is no rush.

"We can definitely do this next year. We are together for life, that's the main thing. We're together regardless."

Shayne Ward and Sophie Austin have been together for 5 years. Picture: PA Images

The soap star couple got together back in 2015, and welcomed their first daughter Willow May a year later.

They announced their engagement in December 2017, with Shayne posting a picture of the enormous diamond ring on Instagram.

Shayne Ward shared a picture of Sophie's ring on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

He wrote alongside it: “Mrs Ward to be," as thousands of fans rushed to congratulate them.

Meanwhile, Shayne recently opened up about playing Aidan Connor on Coronation Street until 2018.

In the soap, his character tragically took his own life, with Shayne explaining the impact the storyline had.

He said earlier this year: "We had to tackle a scary taboo that us guys do not talk, and we're still not talking.

"I still get inundated with incredible messages of bravery from a lot of men saying thank you. Not just to myself but the whole team as a collective.”

He continued: "I gave a hug to a guy in a shopping centre recently. I was just paying for something and he said his mum was a fan and then he just put out his hand and I knew what he was doing.

"He just said, 'I want to say thank you, because I was in that place last year.' And he's in an amazing place now."

