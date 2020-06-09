James 'Arg' Argent is unrecognisable as he shows off weight loss on Instagram

9 June 2020, 08:30

Arg has showed off the results of his weight loss on Instagram
Arg has showed off the results of his weight loss on Instagram. Picture: PA/Instagram

Arg has showed off the results of his weight loss plan on Instagram.

James Argent showed off the results of his weight loss plan on Instagram last night, posting a photo of himself picking up a food delivery on his story.

The former TOWIE star, 32, posed for the camera with a box from Meat At Yours, looking noticeably slimmer following his five-stone weight loss.

Arg posed for a rare Instagram pic
Arg posed for a rare Instagram pic. Picture: Instagram

Arg recently opened up about embarking on a healthier lifestyle following a stint in rehab after battling cocaine addiction.

He recently revealed in an emotional This Morning interview that it was Mark Wright who helped him check in earlier this year.

Opening up to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, he said: "Throughout the whole of December he was making calls for me, begging me to go to rehab, begging me to get treatment but I wasn't ready.

"I didn't wanna go, I'd just given up hope.

"It wasn't until Boxing Day, I rung up Mark, and I said, 'Mark, I can't do this anymore'."

He revealed that he was in rehab from the start of 2020 until the start of lockdown in the UK, and that he went from 23.5 stone to 18.5 stone during this time.

Speaking about the difficulties of recovery during lockdown, he said: "It's very difficult in lockdown cause they always tell you to not isolate and be social, and the day after I got home from Thailand lockdown was announced, it's really difficult."

