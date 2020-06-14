Where is Nikki Grahame now? What the Big Brother 7 contestant is doing in 2020

14 June 2020, 18:00 | Updated: 14 June 2020, 18:01

To celebrate the launch of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, we take a look at where one of its most iconic contestants - Nikki Grahame from Big Brother 7 - is up to now.

If you were asked to name the best moments in Big Brother history, there's a good chance that Nikki Grahame would feature heavily on the list.

The woman who gave us such iconic lines as 'I'M COLD' and 'who IS she?' came fifth place in Big Brother 7 in 2006, and has established herself as one of the most popular contestants ever.

Nikki was a contestant on BB7
Nikki was a contestant on BB7. Picture: Channel 4

After leaving the show, she embarked on a career in reality TV - and appeared on Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, and Big Brother Canada in 2015.

She also appeared on the UK version in 2018, following the news that it would be the last ever series.

Read more: Helen Flanagan vows to stop editing pictures to be a ‘better role model’ for her daughters

Nikki said of her time in Big Brother: "There is something about this house where nothing else matters. Big Brother has played such a huge part of my life, it changed my life for the better. I don't have one regret, not one. It will always have a place in my heart. Thank you Big Brother for everything. Literally, everything."

Here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Nikki Grahame and how old is she now?

Nikki, 38, from Watford, is a reality TV personality, model and author.

As well as her stints in Big Brother, she had her own reality show - Princess Nikki - that premiered on E4 in September 2006 and ran for six weeks.

She has also released two autobiographical books - Dying To Be Thin and Fragile - which both document her struggle with anorexia nervosa throughout her life.

Where is Nikki Grahame now and does she have a boyfriend?

Nikki is thought to be living in London, and she revealed in September 2019 that she is single - but wants to have a baby using a sperm donor.

She told new! magazine: "I've enquired at a few clinics in London. Ideally, I'd meet the right guy and we could go through the process together.

"I'm so independent.

"I think I'd be such a good mum because I know I'm capable when I put my mind to it."

What happened with Nikki Grahame and Pete Bennett?

Nikki and Pete got together during the series
Nikki and Pete got together during the series. Picture: Channel 4

Nikki and Pete got together in the Big Brother house, and they remained in a relationship for one month after leaving, but Pete ended up ending things as she was 'too high maintenance'.

Does Nikki Grahame have Instagram?


She does! She also fills her feed with memes of her time in Big Brother, so it's well worth a follow.

Her username is @nikkigrahameofficial.

NOW READ:

'Lonely' Josie Gibson worries fans as she weeps 'lockdown is nothing like Big Brother'

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Nick Cannon is The Masked Singer US presenter

The Masked Singer US: Who is presenter Nick Cannon and who is he married to?

TV & Movies

Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie

The Masked Singer US: Who is judge Jenny McCarthy and who is she married to?

TV & Movies

Mo Gilligan is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is comedian Mo Gilligan and what is his Instagram? Find out everything about the Celebrity Gogglebox star

TV & Movies

Babatunde Aleshe is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is Babatunde Aleshe and how old is he? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star

TV & Movies

See inside Ruth and Eamonn's Surrey home

Inside Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's Surrey home

Trending on Heart

The Salisbury Poisonings starts this week

How many episodes are there of The Salisbury Poisonings?

TV & Movies

Where are the contestants of Big Brother series one now?

Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

TV & Movies

Nikki is a Big Brother icon

Big Brother 7: The best Nikki Grahame moments

TV & Movies

Ken Jeong is a judge on The Masked Singer US

The Masked Singer US: Who is judge Ken Jeong and what films has he been in?

TV & Movies

Robin Thicke is a judge on The Masked Singer Us

The Masked Singer US: What did judge Robin Thicke sing and who is his wife?

TV & Movies

The full list of results for The Masked Singer US series 2

The Masked Singer US: Full list of contestants and results as series 2 airs on ITV

TV & Movies