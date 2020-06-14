Where is Nikki Grahame now? What the Big Brother 7 contestant is doing in 2020

To celebrate the launch of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, we take a look at where one of its most iconic contestants - Nikki Grahame from Big Brother 7 - is up to now.

If you were asked to name the best moments in Big Brother history, there's a good chance that Nikki Grahame would feature heavily on the list.

The woman who gave us such iconic lines as 'I'M COLD' and 'who IS she?' came fifth place in Big Brother 7 in 2006, and has established herself as one of the most popular contestants ever.

Nikki was a contestant on BB7. Picture: Channel 4

After leaving the show, she embarked on a career in reality TV - and appeared on Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, and Big Brother Canada in 2015.

She also appeared on the UK version in 2018, following the news that it would be the last ever series.

Nikki said of her time in Big Brother: "There is something about this house where nothing else matters. Big Brother has played such a huge part of my life, it changed my life for the better. I don't have one regret, not one. It will always have a place in my heart. Thank you Big Brother for everything. Literally, everything."

Here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Nikki Grahame and how old is she now?

Nikki, 38, from Watford, is a reality TV personality, model and author.

As well as her stints in Big Brother, she had her own reality show - Princess Nikki - that premiered on E4 in September 2006 and ran for six weeks.

She has also released two autobiographical books - Dying To Be Thin and Fragile - which both document her struggle with anorexia nervosa throughout her life.

Where is Nikki Grahame now and does she have a boyfriend?

Nikki is thought to be living in London, and she revealed in September 2019 that she is single - but wants to have a baby using a sperm donor.

She told new! magazine: "I've enquired at a few clinics in London. Ideally, I'd meet the right guy and we could go through the process together.

"I'm so independent.

"I think I'd be such a good mum because I know I'm capable when I put my mind to it."

What happened with Nikki Grahame and Pete Bennett?

Nikki and Pete got together during the series. Picture: Channel 4

Nikki and Pete got together in the Big Brother house, and they remained in a relationship for one month after leaving, but Pete ended up ending things as she was 'too high maintenance'.

Does Nikki Grahame have Instagram?





She does! She also fills her feed with memes of her time in Big Brother, so it's well worth a follow.

Her username is @nikkigrahameofficial.

