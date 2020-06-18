Big Brother fans shocked as series 7's Glyn Wise unveils dramatic transformation

It's been 14 years since Glyn was on Big Brother. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Glyn Wise - who finished in second place in the seventh series of Big Brother - is unrecognisable today.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever arrived on our screens this week, and it's got us all feeling all kinds of nostalgic.

On Tuesday night, we revisited Big Brother 7, the series that brought us Nikki Grahame's tantrums, Glyn Wise cooking an egg for the very first time, and *that* water-in-face incident.

As well as being beside themselves with excitement to discover that Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton are now married with three kids, Big Brother viewers were shocked to see just how much Glyn has changed since his egg-cooking days.

Glyn came second in series seven of Big Brother. Picture: Channel 4

Glyn was just 18 when he appeared on the show in 2006, and the now-32-year-old made a guest appearance on Big Brother: Best Shows Ever to chat to hosts Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal.

After Davina tweeted: "I have to say @GlynWise has had a glow up #bbuk", Glyn replied: "Thanks Davina, always been kind! Thanks for everything, I'm 32 now mind. We really need to get the show back on our screens! I loved every second of it!"

Fans rushed to remark on how different Glyn looks, with one writing: "He's definitely aged well!"

And another added: "Wouldn't have recognised him, so grown up!"

Glyn pursued a career in politics after finishing in second place in Big Brother - running in an election for Plaid Cymru.

Previously Opening up to Metro about his career-change, he said: "Of course when I ran in politics it was a double edged sword. When people opened the door on the campaign trail they were like, 'wow it’s Glyn, what have you got to tell me?' But it was easy access for my opponents to downgrade me by saying 'Glyn couldn’t cook an egg on TV but now he wants to run the country.'"

Glyn subsequently moved to Shanghai, where he worked as an English Literature teacher.

