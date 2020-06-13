Big Brother 7: The best Nikki Grahame moments

Nikki is a Big Brother icon. Picture: YouTube

This reality TV queen will forever go down in history as one of the best BB contestants.

Nikki Grahame is up there with one of the most iconic Big Brother contestants ever.

Her tantrums were absolutely iconic and the dramatic meltdowns have made iconic memes and references for well over a decade after it originally aired in 2006.

The star, 38, appeared on Big Brother 7 along with other iconic contestants Glyn Wise, Pete Bennett and Imogen Thomas.

14 years later, here are some of the best moments that the reality star gave us during her time on the show.

Who IS she?! Where did you find her?

Nikki's meltdown in the diary room renting about golden ticket housemate Susie Verrico put her up for eviction will go down in history.

Storming into the diary room in her bikini, Nikki fumed about Susie nominating her despite "not even knowing her".

"I'm feeling very venomous and angry. How dare she vote for me, she doesn't even know me", she said.

"What have I f***ing done? She's just marched in in her golden gown and just ousted me out, and it's not fair!"

Then, Nikki uttered those immortal words (complete with dramatic arm movements): "Who is she? Who is she? Who is she? Where did you find her?

"I can feel the venom pouring out of me as I breathe. I hate her, I tell you now. I'm going to find it very difficult to be pleasant to it. I don't even want to look at it."

Nikki's expressions were something else. Picture: YouTube

He had FOUR bowls of cornflakes

Another one of the star's best moments is the time fellow housemate Richard had eaten far too many cornflakes for her liking.

"Can you open the larder and can we have our shopping cause that SELFISH YANK has just eaten all the f***ing food and me and Imogen have got nothing to eat for breakfast now".

"He's had four bowls of cornflakes yesterday, FOUR.

"And they're not just normal bowls, they're f***ing mountains of cornflakes".

Nikki wasn't a fan of the house's air con. Picture: YouTube

I'm sick and tired of battling with them over the air-con

It does seem like Nikki did manage to find something to complain about constantly when she was in the house, and she definitely had no problem ranting about said problems to Big Brother in the diary room.

"I'm so cooooooooooooooold" is something we still go by to this day actually, a subtle way to get your point across that the air con really isn't doing it for you.

Coldsore-gate

We've all experienced coldsores at some point and I'm sure we can all agree that they're not very pleasant.

However, Nikki Grahame had the worst coldsore known to man during her time on the show.

The image of her shoving the diary room camera into her mouth to try and show the producers where her coldsore was is a memory that's forever seared in our minds.

That's my bed? Picture: YouTube

That's my bed, that's my bed

While dressed in a sexy outfit complete with suspenders that the housemates had to wear for a challenge, Nikki stormed into the diary room to complain about a fellow BB star taking her bed.

She was pretty drunk at the time and the hilarious "that's my bed" line was repeated endless times with the funniest movements.

"Someones stolen Nikki's bed, it's my bed I don't like it and I just don't like it.", she said.

When Big Brother asked who'd taken her bed, she replied: "Jenny, but that's mine, thats my bed, thats Nikki's bed, I can't let anyone else have that."

She continued: "Well I do get a better night's sleep in the double and keep all my stuff there.

"That's my bed, that's my bed, that's MY bed, that's my bed?

"That's Niki's bed, my bed, that's my bed, I sleep there that is my bed, do you understand?"

The bottled water thirst

We couldn't leave out Nikki's first ever tantrum, and that was when the only cure for her migraine was some bottled water, which she needed ASAP.

Dawn came with Nikki to the diary room. Picture: YouTube

"I need bottled water, I actually feel ill, because I need water and I can't drink tap water" the contestant whined at her fellow housemates.

She then proceeded to strop across the house and sob as if she'd lost a loved one, but housemate Dawn took her to the diary room as the rest of the contestants looked on, bemused by the overreaction.

In the diary room, she said: "I actually feel like I'm gonna... DIE.

"I need water, I'm not drinking that tap stuff, it's absolutely disgusting, I actually haven't got energy to talk to you I feel so dehydrated."

When BB reassured Nikki that the tap water in the house is filtered twice and is perfectly suitable as drinking water, the star started crying again.

Then the iconic "I'm not enjoying it, I'm not. I hate it, I F***ING HATE IT!" was blurted and a reality star was born.