Did Ulrika Jonsson win Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and what's the presenter up to now?

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson won CBB in 2009. Picture: PA

Ulrika Jonsson's CBB series is being revisited on Big Brother: Best Shows Ever - here's your need-to-know on what the presenter is up to in 2020.

Tonight's Big Brother: Best Shows Ever will look back on the 2009 series of Celebrity Big Brother, which featured the likes of Coolio, Mutya Buena and Ulrika Jonsson.

The episode in which Ulrika and the late Verne Troyer did the duet of Endless Love will be played out during the E4 show, which is hosted by Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal.

Ulrika was crowned the winner of the iconic series of CBB - here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Ulrika Jonsson? What's her age and background?

Ulrika, 52, is a Swedish TV presenter, author and model. She started her career as a weather presenter on Good Morning Britain in 1989, and later hosted numerous shows - including Gladiators and the National Lottery Draws.

She won Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, gaining 57 per cent of the final vote.

Ulrika later wrote a novel The Importance of Being Myrtle, which focused on relationships and was published in 2009. In 2017, she reached the final of Celebrity Masterchef.

What's Ulrika Jonsson doing in 2020?

Ulrika has spoken openly about her struggles with lockdown and homeschooling her youngest son Malcolm, 11, who she shares with her former husband Brian Monet.

She told her Instagram followers that she 'doesn't do cycle rides or gaming', and that she cannot go on the trampoline with her son because of back and hip issues.

Ulrika wrote: "I'm not fun-mum. I can’t jump on the trampoline (backs & hips). I don’t do cycle rides. I can’t game.

"But I can listen. And I can show love and empathy. I can cook you food and moisturise your back. It’s just not as popular.

"And sometimes, just sometimes I want to be No.1 in the charts."

Does Ulrika Jonsson have a boyfriend?

In March, Ulrika revealed that she was still dating the man who helped her end her five-year 'sex drought'.

During an appearance on Loose Women, Ulrika said coyly that she 'might be' in a relationship with a man she'd slept with following a five-year period without intimacy.

She added: "I was really nervous about whether I'd even remember how to even kiss.

"Weirdly with age comes all the insecurities about my body and ageing and all that stuff, but there also came this amazing sense of freedom.

"I'm 52 and I just want to do what I want to do and I don't care what anyone thinks. He was sort of my age but a little bit younger."

Is Ulrika Jonsson on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @ulrikajonssonofficial.

