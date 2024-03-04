Kate Middleton's family 'furious' uncle Gary Goldsmith has signed up for Celebrity Big Brother

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is one of the stars entering the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton's uncle - her mother Carole Middleton's brother - will enter the Celebrity Big Brother house tonight, but it hasn't gone down well with the rest of the family.

Kate Middleton's family are reportedly furious that her uncle Gary Goldsmith is entering the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night when the series returns.

Gary, 58, is the uncle of the Princess of Wales and the brother of Kate's mother Carole Middleton, who is said to be "infuriated" about his decision to sign up to the reality TV show.

Despite this, the "black-sheep" of the family is said to be clear that he will not be speaking badly of Prince William and Kate Middleton during his time in the house. However, his opinions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be too much to not share.

According to a source, Carole and Michael Middleton have "read the riot act" to Gary ahead of his time on Celebrity Big Brother, which means they have issued a severe warning to him.

Gary Goldsmith will be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, but the Middleton family are said to be furious. Picture: Getty

The source told The Sun: “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Kate Middleton is currently recovering at home from abdominal surgery, which will keep her off royal duties until Easter.

“In the eyes of the public, Gary’s become the black sheep of the Middleton family. Carole is his sister, so there will always be love, but they no longer see eye-to-eye on lots of things," an insider told the publication: "He has said he doesn’t have their blessing to go into the house but is going full steam ahead anyway."

Gary Goldsmith is the brother of Carole Middleton, the Princess of Wales' mother. Picture: Getty

According to this source, Gary wants to defend his family and "won't do anything to embarrass Kate or William", who he thinks a lot of.

They added: "With Kate being out of the public eye at the moment and William shouldering a lot, the last thing they want is for Uncle Gary to be causing any embarrassment on television.

"Gary has said he knows what he is doing and has told his friends he’d never do anything to hurt his family."

Kate Middleton is still at home recovering from her abdominal surgery earlier this year. Picture: Getty

On the other hand, however, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be as lucky as William and Kate, who Gary has criticised in the past.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more than likely going to be in the firing line as Gary has made no secret about how little he likes them," a source said.

Back in October 2023, Gary spoke publicly about Harry's explosive biography Spare, where he said: “I’m particularly appalled by his vile confection of half-truths and complete fabrications because Kate is my adored niece.”

He added: “Kate is self-sufficient, resourceful and extremely capable...She is not a drama queen.”