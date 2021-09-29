Big Brother couple Mikey and Grace announce they're expecting fourth child

29 September 2021, 13:13

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short are expecting their fourth child
Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short are expecting their fourth child. Picture: Instagram/Grace Adams-Short – Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short are set to welcome another child together, 15 years after they met in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother couple Mikey and Grace have announced they are expecting their fourth baby.

Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton entered the reality show's famous house back in May 2006, and a decade and a half later are extending their family.

The couple, who are already parents to three children, told OK! Magazine: "People think we're mad to have a fourth, and maybe we are, but we couldn't be happier."

Speaking to the publication, Grace continued: "It's been a pretty good pregnancy, when you spend all day running around after the kids, you don't have time to think about anything else, they've kept me more than occupied.

"We're all delighted and can't wait to meet our new little one!"

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short have been together for 15 years now
Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short have been together for 15 years now. Picture: Instagram/Grace Adams-Short

The pair revealed that they will not be finding out the gender of their baby, something they have done for all their children.

However, they did announce that the baby is due in January 2022.

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short pictured outside the ITV studios in 2018 while expecting their youngest, Allegra
Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short pictured outside the ITV studios in 2018 while expecting their youngest, Allegra. Picture: Alamy

Mikey and Grace first met 15 years ago when they entered the Big Brother house.

Aged just 23 and 20 at the time, they went on to fall in love, move in together and eventually tie the knot in 2009.

Today, they are the proud parents of three beautiful children – Georgina, 9, Spencer, 5 and Allegra, 2.

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short already have three children together
Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short already have three children together. Picture: Instagram/Grace Adams-Short

Following their time on the hit reality show, Grace went on to purchase a number of properties and open up her own performing arts schools across the country.

More recently, she sold the company for millions and is now a full-time mum.

Mikey owns his own advertising company.

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short met in the Big Brother house 15 years ago
Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short met in the Big Brother house 15 years ago. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on her time in the Big Brother house, Grace told The Sun back in 2020: “I absolutely loved every second of it from the audition rounds to all the amazing opportunities that came after the show.

“The highlight really was meeting my husband, the daddy of our three munchkins."

She added: "Mikey has said that there was an immediate attraction and I thought, 'wow this will be a fantastic summer'.

"It was kind of like a holiday romance. We just enjoyed it really and everything we did since then has felt right for us.”

