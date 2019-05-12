Roxanne Pallett lands first job since Celebrity Big Brother scandal

The Music For Your Mind event will see Roxanne open up about her depression and PTSD. Picture: Getty

The ex-Emmerdale star’s career took a nose dive when she labelled actor Ryan Thomas as a “woman beater” in the 2018 series of CBB

Roxanne Pallett has landed her first job since she falsely accused Ryan Thomas of punching her "like a boxer".

The out of work soap star, 36, whose career came crashing down when she wrongly labelled the Coronation Street actor as a “woman beater”, will speak at a mental health event in Manchester next week.

Music For Your Mind will see the ex-Emmerdale actress open up about her personal experiences with depression and PTSD in a bid to help others who are suffering from similar conditions.

Roxanne said: “I’ll be speaking at the event to help artists raise awareness & funds for mental health art therapy workshops.

“Although I’m extremely nervous, I know that sharing our stories, experiences, fears, flaws & recoveries are what can help the next person feel less alone.”

The former soap star recently revealed that her best friend’s suicide gave her PTSD.

Addressing her own mental health on Instagram, she wrote: "I want to open up about some things you may not know, as I’ve found there’s a lot of judgement out there with little knowledge when it comes to the story behind the character ~ so here’s mine.

The ex-Emmerdale star has been in hiding since accusing actor Ryan Thomas of being a "woman beater". Picture: Getty

"I was 16 when our family home went up in flames. It was traumatic to be trapped inside a burning house.

"Losing our home & all our belongings was one thing, but months later, cancer took my grandma who had raised me. It broke me.

"I didn’t have counselling. Instead, struggling to cope with my grief & upset, I took measures into my own hands & naively overdosed on a handful of tablets from a school friend who told me it would numb the pain.

"Two years later & desperate for stability I clung to the wrong guy at uni & ended up isolated in an abusive relationship.

"If it wasn’t for a friend who clocked my hidden bruises & helped me pack my bags, I can’t even imagine. I buried this awful episode but subconsciously it affected my trust in people.

"My career became a cover but beneath the charade of success this heavy feeling remained.

"Overwhelmed with dreading the worst. I hid behind acting roles & photoshoots as my armour. Then in 2009 I got the worst phone call of my life.

"My best friend had taken her own life. I remember falling to the floor & the room spinning. The shock was so bad I thought my heart was going to physically break.

"I became even more anxious & defensive. I had all the debilitating symptoms: Panic, distress, irrationality, irritability, sweating, nausea, insomnia, fear, paranoia, insecurity, stress, chest pain, jaw tension, impulsiveness, defensiveness.

"In 2018 I had to put my pride aside & ask for help. I was diagnosed with PTSD & Panic Disorder. I’m now on medication & I see a specialist for EMDR & CBT therapy.

"I feel like I’m finally coming up for air. I now pause before reacting. I look to myself before others. I reframe.

"So many are misunderstood because of their mental struggles. Life breaks some of us more than others & it’s down to us to put our pieces back together but we can’t do that alone.

"We aren’t lost, crazy, weird or toxic, we’re injured. But mental injuries don’t mend on their own. Please, if this is you, talk to your doctor. #mentalhealth."

The revealing statement comes after months of anxiety for Roxanne following her exit from the CBB house, which caused her to go into hiding.

She was branded “manipulative” and a “liar” following the controversial ‘Punchgate’ scandal.

The actress recently told The Sun Online that she still hasn’t forgiven herself for the false comments that led to the loss of “my career, my radio jobs, my life as I knew it.”